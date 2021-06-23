Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are Still On Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are still on sale even after Amazon Prime Day! Right now, shoppers can save more than $15 on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe. J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings. The pair is available on sale in multiple colors.
If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Khloé Kardashian's gym shoes, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil and so many more.
While Amazon's annual shopping holiday is officially over, there are tons of worthwhile bargains remaining. The sale is still packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.
Shop J.Lo's Adidas sneakers on sale before it's too late!
RELATED CONTENT:
Kendall Jenner's Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan Is Only $12 for Prime Day
Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 33% Off for Prime Day
Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is On Sale for Prime Day
Margot Robbie's Skincare Staple Is On Sale for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes
Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals
Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals