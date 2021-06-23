Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are still on sale even after Amazon Prime Day! Right now, shoppers can save more than $15 on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe. J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings. The pair is available on sale in multiple colors.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Khloé Kardashian's gym shoes, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil and so many more.

Gotham/GC Images

While Amazon's annual shopping holiday is officially over, there are tons of worthwhile bargains remaining. The sale is still packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

Shop J.Lo's Adidas sneakers on sale before it's too late!

