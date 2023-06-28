Amazon Prime Day is officially two weeks away, and there are already early Prime Day deals you can score right this second. Just in time for a summer sneaker refresh, Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are now on sale at Amazon. You can save 32% on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 running shoe with a comfortable and supportive feel.

J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings and now they are majorly marked down as an early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal.

Shoppers rave about these shoes, having bought multiple pairs because you "can not beat them for comfort and stability." One review applauds the running shoes for being great for all types of workouts from Zumba to HILT Bootcamp and weight training. Shop J.Lo's Adidas sneakers on sale before it's too late.

Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, but there’s no reason to wait to shop Amazon's wildly good deals. Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Amazon's early Prime Day deals are definitely worth checking out before the annual sale event officially begins.

Amazon got a head start on one of the best shopping events of the year with over 5,000 early deals to shop right now. Below, check out more of the best Prime Day deals on sneakers for women.

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $58 Shop Now

