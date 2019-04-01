Is Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship on the mend?



It’s not quite clear but Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, is showing the makeup mogul some support — from afar. On Monday morning, Kylie posted a sweet video and photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, happily walking around where the pair are vacationing with Travis Scott. Elizabeth decided to offer a simple comment on the photo, three heart emojis.

When Jordyn allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson at a house party in February, ultimately ending his relationship with his girlfriend and mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, she and Kylie had a massive falling out. Jordyn even moved out of the reality star’s home.

During a visit to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jordyn claimed she kissed Thompson, but says that nothing else happened.



Following the episode, Khloe called Jordyn a liar and blamed her for the breakup. However, she took back the latter accusation soon after.



Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits named after Jordyn have been cut to half price. In a new interview, the reality star responded to speculation that the discount was in response to the cheating scandal.

"That is just not my character. I would never do something like that," Jenner told The New York Times. "And when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."



Will Jordyn and Kylie be able to salvage their once-inseparable bond? According to an ET insider, that has everything to do with Khloe.



"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source previously said. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."



The insider added that "it gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness.”

