Party of five! Julia Stiles is opening up about welcoming her third child with her husband, Preston J. Cook.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 43-year-old actress casually revealed the new addition to her family while promoting her directorial debut, Wish You Were Here.

"I'm kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie," the 10 Things I Hate About You star shared with the outlet.

As for the secrecy and hesitancy to announce the birth or the pregnancy altogether, she says she just "didn't really talk about it." Stiles did not reveal the baby's sex or name.

Stiles and Cook are already parents to 6-year-old son Strummer Newcomb and 2-year-old Arlo and maintain a pretty private life.

The Save the Last Dance actress was able to keep her pregnancy a secret from the public, but did announce the birth of Arlo in January 2022.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖," she captioned a pic of her child's feet.

Stiles and Cook met when Cook was a camera assistant on Stiles' 2015 movie, Go With Me, and got married in September 2017. One month after tying the knot, they welcomed Strummer. When posting a picture of their beach wedding on Instagram, which prominently featured her baby bump, the actress joked, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?"

Rumors that Stiles was pregnant first began swirling in spring 2023 but the actress never commented on the headlines about a potential new addition to her crew. In December, some speculation was shut down after she appeared on Saturday Night Live to reprise her role from Save the Last Dance in a sketch with cast member Chloe Fineman. During that show, she wore a dancer leotard and did not sport a bump nor did she make make reference to the news stories speculating she was having a third baby.

