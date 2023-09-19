Chanel Iman Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, First Child With Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman and fiancé Davon Godchaux have welcomed their first child together. The 32-year-old model shared the happy news on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to announce the birth of the couple's daughter, Capri Summer Godchaux.

The couple shared that Capri was born on Tuesday with a sweet photo of Iman holding her new baby girl while still in the hospital bed. Godchaux flashed a smile and looked every bit like a proud papa.

This is the first child Iman and Godchaux share. The model is already mom to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, while the 28-year-old NFL player has a son from a previous relationship.

Iman announced she was pregnant with her third child back in July, and shared the sex of the baby in a video that featured Godchaux and her daughters, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard. In the video, Iman, clad in an all-white look with her bare bump on display, poses with Cali and Cassie, who wear pink floral dresses and flower crowns to signify that the family would be welcoming another baby girl.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman captioned her first announcement post, before writing alongside the second, "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

Shepard filed for divorce from Iman in June 2021. Iman and Godchaux went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2022.

Congratulations to the growing family!

