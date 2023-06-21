Sponsored by kate spade new york

kate spade new york Has The Best Statement Bags for Summer and We Need One, Stat

By Lauren Gruber
As much as we love the simplicity of a classic leather tote or the sleekness of a little black going-out purse, every now and then we need something bolder to shake up our summer wardrobe.

A statement bag is an easy way to add excitement to our accessory collection, and who better to shop for eye-catching purses than kate spade new york? Aside from vacation-appropriate apparel and trendy phone cases, kate spade new york is most known for its wide variety of unique handbags. The brand's summer bags are made-for-the-heat hits that add the perfect finishing touch to your warm-weather uniform.

For summer 2023, kate spade new york has kicked their handbag game up a gear — releasing an exciting new crop of statement clutches, totes, crossbody bags and more. One of our favorite collections has to be What The Shell, channeling this year's mermaidcore trend with novelty bags inspired by ocean treasures. Each eye-catching style captures the optimism of summer with seashell motifs and dazzling embellishments.

From a sequin-adorned update to the brand's archival Sam Icon bag to a beach-ready raffia tote, you'll be tempted to add every single on-trend style to your cart. Below, shop all of our favorite summer handbags from kate spade new york.

What The Shell Nautilus Shell Shoulder Bag
What The Shell Nautilus Shell Shoulder Bag
kate spade new york
What The Shell Nautilus Shell Shoulder Bag

This season, kate spade new york took inspiration from the Nautilus shell to create a new shoulder bag. It's made from Spazzolato leather — a smooth cowhide with a light sheen and polished finish.

$378
Sam Icon Ombré Sequin Small Tote
Sam Icon Ombré Sequin Small Tote
kate spade new york
Sam Icon Ombré Sequin Small Tote

It all started with Sam, the first bag kate spade new york launched back in 1993. The Sam Icon tote brings back the original design with ombré sequins for an irridescent twist. You know what they say...once an icon, always an icon.

$398
What The Shell Ocean Scene Resin Frame Clutch
What The Shell Ocean Scene Resin Frame Clutch
kate spade new york
What The Shell Ocean Scene Resin Frame Clutch

This gorgeous gold-embellished clutch is what mermaid dreams are made of.

$498
High Tide Striped Crochet Raffia Medium Tote
High Tide Striped Crochet Raffia Medium Tote
kate spade new york
High Tide Striped Crochet Raffia Medium Tote

Whether you're hanging at the beach or strolling the city streets, kate spade new york's new High Tide tote is the perfect companion. It's done in striped crochet raffia for a cool, summery finish.

$398
What The Shell 3D Shell Crossbody
What The Shell 3D Shell Crossbody
kate spade new york
What The Shell 3D Shell Crossbody

Take a piece of the beach with you wherever you go with the new 3D crossbody in smooth pearlized leather.

$428
Lemon Drop Wicker 3D Crossbody
Lemon Drop Wicker 3D Crossbody
kate spade new york
Lemon Drop Wicker 3D Crossbody

Manifest an Amalfi coast getaway with this zesty lemon-shaped crossbody bag.

$428
What The Shell Embellished Straw Large Tote
What The Shell Embellished Straw Large Tote
kate spade new york
What The Shell Embellished Straw Large Tote

Heading to the beach? This straw tote—embellished with colorful sea creatures—will hold all your essentials

$458
Sam Icon Anemone Floral Small Shoulder Bag
Sam Icon Anemone Floral Small Shoulder Bag
kate spade new york
Sam Icon Anemone Floral Small Shoulder Bag

A groovier take on the minimalist '90s shoulder bag featuring a retro floral pattern.

$248
Evelyn Striped Crochet Raffia Small Shoulder Crossbody
Evelyn Striped Crochet Raffia Small Shoulder Crossbody
kate spade new york
Evelyn Striped Crochet Raffia Small Shoulder Crossbody

Go from day to night with ease using kate spade new york's trendy crochet crossbody.

$328
Sam Icon Seaside Stripe Sequin Mini Tote
Sam Icon Seaside Stripe Sequin Mini Tote
kate spade new york
Sam Icon Seaside Stripe Sequin Mini Tote

Nautical stripes covered in sequins make for an eye-catching summer style.

$298

