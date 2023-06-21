As much as we love the simplicity of a classic leather tote or the sleekness of a little black going-out purse, every now and then we need something bolder to shake up our summer wardrobe.

A statement bag is an easy way to add excitement to our accessory collection, and who better to shop for eye-catching purses than kate spade new york? Aside from vacation-appropriate apparel and trendy phone cases, kate spade new york is most known for its wide variety of unique handbags. The brand's summer bags are made-for-the-heat hits that add the perfect finishing touch to your warm-weather uniform.

For summer 2023, kate spade new york has kicked their handbag game up a gear — releasing an exciting new crop of statement clutches, totes, crossbody bags and more. One of our favorite collections has to be What The Shell, channeling this year's mermaidcore trend with novelty bags inspired by ocean treasures. Each eye-catching style captures the optimism of summer with seashell motifs and dazzling embellishments.

From a sequin-adorned update to the brand's archival Sam Icon bag to a beach-ready raffia tote, you'll be tempted to add every single on-trend style to your cart. Below, shop all of our favorite summer handbags from kate spade new york.

