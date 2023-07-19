Kate Spade New York Sale: Take 30% Off Work Totes, Shoulder Bags and More Best-Selling Styles
Drop everything now: Kate Spade New York's Sale is here, and there are so many deals to shop. Right now for a limited time, Kate Spade is offering 30% off all styles with code SAVE30, including the brand's best-selling totes and handbags.
Whether you're looking to update your own purse collection or searching for the perfect gift, Kate Spade New York's Sale is not one to miss — especially for those in need of a new work tote.
One of our favorite styles, the All Day Tote, has just been updated with a secure zip-top to keep all of your essentials safe. Combined with its sleek, minimalist silhouette, tons of pockets and laptop sleeve, the All Day Tote is equal parts fashion and function. During the sale, you can snag the style for under $200.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite Kate Spade New York bags to shop during the sale — including the All Day Tote. Be sure to take advantage of these deals before the sale ends!
Meet Knott. You'll notice it has clever cinched knotted sides, but that's not the only reason for its name. With multiple pockets to organize everything, there's room enough to fit your essentials, even an iPad. It's the satchel that ties it all together.
Feeling Indecisive? The Hudson Bag has got you covered. Adjust the straps to wear it as a crossbody, shoulder bag or anything in between.
The All Day tote you love, now with a secure zip top. It's still sophisticated yet understated and super roomy. A center pouch for your iPad or laptop ensures it lives up to its name.
Jacquards — unique, highly-textured with patterns that are woven instead of printed — are part of kate spade new york's heritage almost as much as nylon. Here, the brand has used a new Spade Flower Jacquard on its Everything Large Tote — a bag that fits everything you need, even your 13-inch laptop.
Crossbody or tote? We say both! This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it or sling it over your shoulder when your hands are full.
Get the perfect summer look with the Meringue Small Crossbody that comes in a bright lime color and features an adjustable crossbody strap.
This embossed leather bag with beautiful florals is just the right size for all of your essentials.
Kate Spade's signature flower print adorns this oversized tote.
Made from durable pebbled leather, let kate spade new york's work tote hold everything you need for the office (or anywhere with a good WiFi connection).
The Knott tote you know and love, also available in chic colorblocked leather.
