Kate Spade is having a sale on top of a sale! The fashion brand is currently offering an extra 30% off sale styles. Shoppers can grab this deal with the exclusive code SOLONGSUMMER at checkout.

The Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to shop for end-of-summer deals before fall begins. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, earrings, wallets and more. Whether you're a professional returning to the office or a student heading back to campus, the Kate Spade sale event has the stylish and practical pieces you'll love for busy days ahead.

For more savings on designer items and top fashion lines, check out Rebecca Minkoff deals, Hailey Bieber's Levi's shorts on sale, fall boots and Coach Outlet deals.

To help you locate the chicest finds in the sale section, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Coach Outlet Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Select Styles

Shop the Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing

Bodysuits Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Love

Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More