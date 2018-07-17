Kendall and Kylie Jenner Share 'Alien Sister' Selfies -- See the Pics!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were totally twinning on social media on Tuesday, posting pics to Instagram showing off their uncanny resemblance to one another.

Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, both posted their own series of pics to their respective Instagram pages Tuesday evening. Kendall posted a more playful selfie, which featured the sisters smiling brightly, followed by two goofier pics of her looking bored with her head on her Kylie's shoulder, and one of her rolling her eyes. Kylie, on the other hand, posted a more sultry closeup selfie, showing the sisters giving a pouty look followed by one with Kendall giving a playful air-kiss.

"alien sister @kyliejenner" Kendall wrote on her Instagram page.

"love u sister @kendalljenner" Kylie wrote back on her own page.

Kylie had a pretty epic Tuesday, with the release of her Vogue cover story about her and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. In it, the couple discuss cute nicknames for their daughter, Stormi, Scott's romantic overtures and the dreaded "Kardashian curse.".

Kendall's love life, on the other hand, has a few more question marks. She was recently spotted kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, but sources close to Kendall insisted it was "nothing serious." The model and reality star has also recently been spotted out with NBA player Ben Simmons. And how much should we read into Kendall dropping by to enthusiastically cheer on (rumored) ex-boyfriend Harry Styles at his concert?

For more on the speculation about Kendall's love life, watch the video below.

