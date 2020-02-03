Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Snapped Sunbathing Together in Miami

Kendall Jenner has been spotted soaking up the Miami sun with rumored love interest, basketballer Ben Simmons.

The two were snapped sunbathing by the pool at a luxury hotel on Monday afternoon, a day after they hit up Super Bowl 2020 together.

Jenner, 24, flaunted her flawless figure in a bright pink floral bikini, while Simmons’ impressive abs were also on display as the two lay out.

After enjoying lunch together, the model covered up in a sarong before the pair headed inside.

Simmons was meanwhile gearing up for his team, the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against Miami Heat on Monday evening.

Jenner was first linked with the athlete in May 2018, and in February 2019, she told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they had been dating “for a bit now.”



However, last May a source told ET that the two had split.

"Kendall and Ben are not together, but the two are on good terms," the source says. "Both Kendall and Ben are extremely busy, and for now the relationship doesn't work for them. Kendall and Ben have taken breaks in the past and have gotten back together."



Speculation that they had reignited their romance was rife after they spent New Year's Eve together in New York.

And, a reconciliation certainly appeared to be the case as they enjoyed their time together in Miami on Monday.

