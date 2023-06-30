Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a 4th of July Sale on a ton of jewelry styles. Until July 4, fashion jewelry pieces are 20% off to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Shop Kendra Scott's Sale

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott 4th of July Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer.

Best Kendra Scott Jewelry Deals

