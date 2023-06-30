Kendra Scott 4th of July Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Earrings, Necklaces and More
Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a 4th of July Sale on a ton of jewelry styles. Until July 4, fashion jewelry pieces are 20% off to celebrate the holiday weekend.
Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.
There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott 4th of July Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer.
Best Kendra Scott Jewelry Deals
Featuring a dainty stone and delicate metallic chain, Kendra Scott's best-selling Elisa Gold pendant necklace is perfect to pair with any look this summer.
Pearls are one of the biggest jewelry trends for Summer 2023 and these eye-catching hoop earrings are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
This delicate pendant necklace will give your look a subtle touch of elegance.
A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott that will become a new everyday addition to your wrist.
The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace.
Add an elegant touch to your wrist with Kendra Scott's dazzling Elaina Adjustable Chain Bracelet.
If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.
Sparkle through the summer with Kendra Scott's Grayson Silver cuff bracelet.
If you know someone with a birthday coming up, get them a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings.
