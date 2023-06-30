Shop

Kendra Scott 4th of July Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Earrings, Necklaces and More

By ETonline Staff
Kendra Scott Earring Sale
Knedra Scott

Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a 4th of July Sale on a ton of jewelry styles. Until July 4, fashion jewelry pieces are 20% off to celebrate the holiday weekend. 

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott 4th of July Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer. 

Best Kendra Scott Jewelry Deals

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace

Featuring a dainty stone and delicate metallic chain, Kendra Scott's best-selling Elisa Gold pendant necklace is perfect to pair with any look this summer. 

$55$44
Jovie Gold Beaded Hoop Earrings in White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Jovie Gold Beaded Hoop Earrings in White Pearl

Pearls are one of the biggest jewelry trends for Summer 2023 and these eye-catching hoop earrings are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. 

$98$78
Tess Silver Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Tess Silver Pendant Necklace

This delicate pendant necklace will give your look a subtle touch of elegance.

$70$56
Kendra Scott Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet

A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott that will become a new everyday addition to your wrist. 

$48$38
Elora 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Elora 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond

The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.

$1,500$750
Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace.

$50$40
Elaina Adjustable Chain Bracelet
Kendra Scott
Elaina Adjustable Chain Bracelet

Add an elegant touch to your wrist with Kendra Scott's dazzling Elaina Adjustable Chain Bracelet.

$55$44
Mei 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Kendra Scott
Mei 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix

If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.

$1,200$600
Grayson Silver Cuff Bracelet in White Crystal
Kendra Scott
Grayson Silver Cuff Bracelet in White Crystal

Sparkle through the summer with Kendra Scott's Grayson Silver cuff bracelet. 

$60$48
Nellie 14k Rose Gold Stud Earrings
Kendra Scott
Nellie 14k Rose Gold Stud Earrings

If you know someone with a birthday coming up, get them a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings. 

$500$250

