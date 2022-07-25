Kim Kardashian's SKIMS fashion brand is known for selling out quickly, so you know we had to run to check out this unexpected SKIMS sale. Grabbing SKIMS shapewear at a discount is a challenge because the brand only hosts two sales a year. Luckily, Nordstrom currently has up to 60% off tons of SKIMS styles. Like all good things, these markdowns won't last, and some popular SKIMS products are already selling out.

Shop the SKIMS Sale

SKIMS has a treasure trove of loungewear, swimwear, leggings, pajamas, bras, and underwear. If you forced us to choose our absolute favorite SKIMS style, we'd pick the brand's bodysuits. Seriously, these bodysuits give you a sculpted and supportive look without digging into your curves. They're even easy to style with any outfit. After all, the Mesh T-Shirt Bodysuit is more supportive than any of our exes (and more fashionable, too).

One reviewer says, "[The Mesh T-Shirt Bodysuit is] so soft and comfy. [It] can be dressed up and down, and worn [in] so many different ways. [I] love a cute and comfy versatile piece." Just wear a colorful camisole over this bodysuit, and pair the layered duo with your favorite pair of jeans. Then, you have your new go-to outfit for the summer. Despite our bodysuit bias, Nordstrom doesn't just have sales on SKIMS bodysuits right now.

If bodysuits aren't your thing, this surprise SKIMS sale also has plenty of cozy clothes to choose from. We're already having a hard time resisting the Velour Women's Hoodie. The plush velour fabric and cropped design add a modern edge to the '90s velour hoodies. After all, the cropped design makes this hoodie easier to style. Don't worry: If you somehow have enough bodysuits and hoodies in your closet, this SKIMS sale has other designs available.

There's a reason SKIMS is made for everybody. The brand has sizes from size-inclusive sizes that range from XXS to 5X, and there's a style perfect for anyone's wardrobe. With up to 60% off can't-miss SKIMS styles, we know you'll find something to add to your top drawer. But just in case you need some help picking the perfect SKIMS product, check out our favorite styles below.

Velour Hoodie Nordstrom Velour Hoodie Available in regular and plus sizes, the SKIMS Velour Hoodie is perfect to cozy up with on the couch. Or you can style it with a tank top and matching velour sweatpants, then take a trip to the corner store. $78 $44 Buy Now

Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Nordstrom Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit If you love a mock neck design but can't stand long sleeves, don't worry. SKIMS has a Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit that's begging to be added to your cart. $68 $41 Buy Now

Rib Pajamas Nordstrom Rib Pajamas This rib pajama set is made to maximize your nighttime relaxation. Made from extra soft fabric, these pajamas will help you wake up refreshed every morning. $118 $96 Buy Now

