Shopping

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Restocked Its Sold-Out Bras: Shop the Comfy Styles Before They're Gone

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Skims Bras Restock
Skims

The wait is over — Skims has just restocked its lineup of ultra comfortable bras after selling out in September. Kim Kardashian's brand's first venture into wired and wireless bras made to fit every body flew off the shelves. Today marks the first restock of the wide range of bra silhouettes, fabrics, and cut options in up to 42 sizes. 

Eight styles from The Naked Collection, The Weightless Collection, and The No Show Collection are now available again in Skims' signature colors. 

Shop SKIMS Bras

"After three years of development, I'm so excited that Skims will finally be launching this brand-new system of bra solutions," said Kardashian in a Youtube video teasing the line. "We've designed these new bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest, softest materials to give you the best shape and support while feeling like you're wearing nothing."

In a star-studded campaign last fall, the Skims bra collection was modeled by Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G, and Indya Moore. Skims is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, viral slip dress, and cozy loungewear — and the innovative bras feel like wearing second skin. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from a pale beige Sand to rich brown Cocoa, plus classic black.

Ahead, shop the restocked Skims bras for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive styles that flawlessly mold to your body. 

Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra
Skims
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra

Your basic T-shirt bra, but better. Skims' take on the classic is made from buttery-soft fabric with lightly padded, full-coverage cups and underwire support that won't dig or poke.

$52
No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra
No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra
Skims
No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra

Balconette bras are especially great for those whose breasts are fuller on the bottom, and this option features a seamless raw edge finish that won't show under clothing, plus sheer molded unlined cups and smoothing microfiber wings.

$58
Weightless Scoop Bra
Weightless Scoop Bra
Skims
Weightless Scoop Bra

Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk.

$58
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push-Up Bra
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push-Up Bra
Skims
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push-Up Bra

For an extra boost, Skims' push-up bra enhances your cleavage without weighing you down or adding bulk.

$54
Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra
Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra
Skims
Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra

Made of ultra-breathable cotton jersey, this minimal style ranges from a 30-46 band and A-H cup.

$36
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Skims
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Sexy sheer mesh gives a barely-there appearance while providing lift and support.

$52
Naked Scoop Tank Bra
Naked Scoop Tank Bra
Skims
Naked Scoop Tank Bra

For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well.

$48
Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra
Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra
Skims
Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra

This demi-style bra features Skims logo-accented straps and cups in a comfy cotton jersey.

$36
Naked Plunge Bra
Naked Plunge Bra
Skims
Naked Plunge Bra

The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging.

$44

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops New Neon Swimwear Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 75% Off at Amazon

Channel Tyra Banks and OG Supermodels In SKIMS' Fits Everybody Line

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

Shop Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Maternity Collection