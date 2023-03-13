Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Restocked Its Sold-Out Bras: Shop the Comfy Styles Before They're Gone
The wait is over — Skims has just restocked its lineup of ultra comfortable bras after selling out in September. Kim Kardashian's brand's first venture into wired and wireless bras made to fit every body flew off the shelves. Today marks the first restock of the wide range of bra silhouettes, fabrics, and cut options in up to 42 sizes.
Eight styles from The Naked Collection, The Weightless Collection, and The No Show Collection are now available again in Skims' signature colors.
"After three years of development, I'm so excited that Skims will finally be launching this brand-new system of bra solutions," said Kardashian in a Youtube video teasing the line. "We've designed these new bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest, softest materials to give you the best shape and support while feeling like you're wearing nothing."
In a star-studded campaign last fall, the Skims bra collection was modeled by Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G, and Indya Moore. Skims is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, viral slip dress, and cozy loungewear — and the innovative bras feel like wearing second skin. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from a pale beige Sand to rich brown Cocoa, plus classic black.
Ahead, shop the restocked Skims bras for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive styles that flawlessly mold to your body.
Your basic T-shirt bra, but better. Skims' take on the classic is made from buttery-soft fabric with lightly padded, full-coverage cups and underwire support that won't dig or poke.
Balconette bras are especially great for those whose breasts are fuller on the bottom, and this option features a seamless raw edge finish that won't show under clothing, plus sheer molded unlined cups and smoothing microfiber wings.
Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk.
For an extra boost, Skims' push-up bra enhances your cleavage without weighing you down or adding bulk.
Made of ultra-breathable cotton jersey, this minimal style ranges from a 30-46 band and A-H cup.
Sexy sheer mesh gives a barely-there appearance while providing lift and support.
For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well.
This demi-style bra features Skims logo-accented straps and cups in a comfy cotton jersey.
The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging.
