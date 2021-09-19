As summer begins to wind down, now's the perfect time to maximize on the gorgeous weather and enjoy every final, fleeting moment of the sun-drenched season -- preferably in a swimsuit, if possible. Whether you're hoping to book one more seaside excursion before heading back into the office, or you just want to soak up every lingering minute by the pool, we're here to help you find the perfect swimsuit.

When shopping for a new bathing suit, we tend to look to our favorite celebs for the latest swim trends and stylish women's swimsuits. Thus, we've gathered nine cute swimsuit options to shop, inspired by what the stars are wearing to soak up the sun.

From sparkly fabric swimwear to retro-style bikini looks in solid colors, you're sure to find something to add to your existing collection among these celeb-approved swimsuit styles.

Shop this summer's hottest swimsuits, worn by Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham and more stylish stars.

Bella Hadid rocked this shirred Calzedonia triangle bikini while living her best life in Cannes.

Kylie Jenner shares plenty of head-turning swimsuits on Instagram. Most recently, she wore a gold metallic bikini from her sister Khloé Kardashian's line Good American. She has also worn a black bikini from Frankies Bikinis, featuring a ruched top and skimpy thong bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian loves a sparkly swimsuit. The Poosh founder donned a glimmering lilac bikini from Good American. Previously, she brought disco vibes to the pool in a gold Oseree two-piece look.

Storm Reid launched a swim collection for PacSun, and it's a must-see. We love this bright orange halter bikini with ring details.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a snap of her wearing this barely-there purple bikini from Australian-based brand, I.AM.GIA.

Yara Shahidi posted an Instagram video of herself rocking this red-hued bikini top from Tory Burch beachside.

Selena Gomez released a swimwear collab with La Mariette, a brand that she says, "celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally."

Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis stunned as models in the latest campaign for Andie Swim. We're loving the brand's signature one-piece.

Andie The Amalfi Andie Andie The Amalfi The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage. $95 Buy Now

Addison Rae proves Frankies Bikinis is a consistent celeb favorite. The TikTok star rocked a string bikini top that boasts a vibrant '70s-inspired flower pattern -- aptly called the "groovy" print.

Ashley Graham looked red hot last summer in a classic triangle bikini set from her collection with Swimsuits For All -- an awesome brand if you're looking for plus size swimwear. This suit is currently 50% off!

Olivia Rodrigo looked beautiful in a blue '80s-inspired bikini, featuring a balconette bra top and mid-rise bottoms, from swimwear brand, Peony -- a sustainable favorite among the fashion set.

Amelia Gray Hamlin exuded vacation vibes in a colorful, swirly marble print bandeau top. It's from Boohoo, which means it's super affordable, and right now it's on sale for $8. If you like the matching set look, the style is available in three different bottoms, including a thong-style bottom, hipster brief and mid-rise bikini brief.

Sofia Richie's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18.

