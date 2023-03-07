Shopping

Kylie Jenner Rocked a Sheer Dress on Insta — and You Can Too: Shop the Trend for Spring

By Lauren Gruber
Kylie Jenner
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Christian Vierig/Getty Images

As Kylie Jenner advertised an upcoming lash product on the Kylie Cosmetics insta, we couldn't help but notice how stunning she looked in a sheer dress. The reality star showcased her curves in a see-through white lace number, and she's just one of the celebs we've seen embracing the naked dress trend this season. From Olivia Rodrigo to Anne Hathaway, so many of our favorite stars have embraced the sheer style in 2023.

When it comes to the red carpet, sheer clothing is nothing new — who could forget Rose McGowan's controversial dress at the 1998 VMAs, or Rihanna's Swarovski-encrusted gown from 2014? Now, the sultry trend is making its way to streetwear with a resurgence of sheer dresses, tops and skirts. Major labels including Prada, Miu Miu and Victoria Beckham had plenty of see-through pieces in their Spring 2023 collections, and the so-called "naked dress" trend is surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

Don't let the name scare you — the key to making sheer pieces a part of your everyday style is the magic of layering. Before you start experimenting with sheer pieces, you'll want to start with the right undergarments: black or skin-toned bodysuits, bras and high-waisted briefs make an otherwise bold look feel more wearable.

You can dip your toe into the trend by layering a sheer button-up over a cami or tee, make a subtle statement with a black bra under a gauzy sweater or go all out with an underwear-baring dress or skirt. Still not convinced? Try layering a see-through top or dress under a blazer for more coverage.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to incorporate the sheer layering trend into your spring 2023 wardrobe, from seamless shapewear to the cutest sheer pieces for every comfort level.

Best Undergarments for the Sheer Layering Trend

SHAPERX Bodysuit
Shaperx Bodysuit
Amazon
SHAPERX Bodysuit

Affordable yet high quality, this seamless and sculpting shapewear bodysuit is perfect to wear under any outfit.

$50$38
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
SKIMS
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps

For medium coverage beneath sheer dresses and high coverage under tops, opt for a nude bodysuit such as this waist-snatching SKIMS option, available in a wide variety of skin-toned shades.

$62
ThirdLove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra
ThirdLove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra
ThirdLove
ThirdLove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra

Available in taupe and black, this plunge bra wears like a second skin and provides a seamless look under sheer pieces.

$72
SKIMS Fits Everybody Full Brief
SKIMS Fits Everybody Full Brief
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Full Brief

These high-waisted panties provide moderate back coverage for pairing with a bra under sheer dresses, pants and skirts.

$20
Aerie SMOOTHEZ Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
Aerie SMOOTHEZ Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
Aerie
Aerie SMOOTHEZ Bra-ish Wireless Bralette

Can't be bothered to wear a real bra under sheer pieces? Opt for this wire-free bralette instead.

$45$31
Nippies Sticky Adhesive Silicone Nipple Pasties
Nippies Sticky Adhesive Silicone Nipple Pasties
Amazon
Nippies Sticky Adhesive Silicone Nipple Pasties

For a truly "naked" look underneath, opt for these sweat-proof, reusable nipple covers available in five skin tones.

$27

Best Sheer Pieces for Spring 2023

Area Stars Sweetheart Sheer Long Sleeve Mesh Dress
Area Stars Sweetheart Sheer Long Sleeve Mesh Dress
Nordstrom
Area Stars Sweetheart Sheer Long Sleeve Mesh Dress

This knee-length bodycon dress features sexy sheer sleeves and a sweetheart neckline that shows just the right amount of cleavage.

$98
EDIKTED Glitter Mesh Slit Maxi Dress
EDIKTED Glitter Mesh Slit Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
EDIKTED Glitter Mesh Slit Maxi Dress

Make a statement in this mesh glitter maxi dress. 

$59
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Made of ultra-soft modal and cashmere, this slightly sheer boatneck top is an elegant approach to the trend — available in 14 colors.

$49
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Edikted
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress

Consider your spring break wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.

$66$33
Bronx and Banco Maya One Shoulder Midi Dress
Bronx and Banco Maya One Shoulder Midi Dress
Revolve
Bronx and Banco Maya One Shoulder Midi Dress

Bronx and Banco's The Maya includes a detachable nude bodysuit for coverage.

$526$200
SYNDYS Bali Top
SYNDYS Bali Top
Revolve
SYNDYS Bali Top

Pair this sheer cami with a nude plunge bra or cami and your favorite pair of jeans.

$52
superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt
superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt
Revolve
superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt

This sheer maxi skirt, available in bronze, pink and white, would look adorable with a bodysuit or bathing suit.

$78
South Beach Curve Exclusive Maxi Mesh Beach Dress
South Beach Curve Exclusive Maxi Mesh Beach Dress
ASOS
South Beach Curve Exclusive Maxi Mesh Beach Dress

Go from the beach to the club with ease in this electric blue maxi dress.

$56
Everlane Sheer Ribbed Mockneck Tee
Everlane Sheer Ribbed Mockneck Tee
Everlane
Everlane Sheer Ribbed Mockneck Tee

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this semi-sheer, lightweight tee is perfect for spring.

$42
Reformation Preston Linen Top
Reformation Preston Linen Top
Reformation
Reformation Preston Linen Top

Ease your way into the sheer trend with a timeless linen button-down from Reformation.

$128

