Days after Kim and Khloe Kardashian took Milan Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner is strutting her stuff in Paris. The 25-year-old makeup mogul has been spotted attending several shows at Paris Fashion Week with pals.

On Wednesday, she stepped out in a fitted off-white gown with cape accents and oversized shades at the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. Kylie paired the look with massive white spiked hoop earrings and an expertly lined lip (of course).

She sat next to her pal, Justine Skye, at the event, posing on pink satin-covered cushions.

Then on Wednesday evening, she went backstage with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing in a see-through white crotchet dress with a daring neckline. She was joined by longtime pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, who wore her own braided ensemble.

"Obviously rushed over to @balmain to support my @olivier_rousteing," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She then dined at César Ristorane, where she signed a plate, writing, "King Kylie was here," while wearing a black leather snakeskin jacket, black gloves and shades.

On Thursday, she was spotted taking the plunge once more in a velvet strapless purple gown with a bold neckline that dropped down to her midriff at the Schiaparelli show.

"next stop @schiaparelli please 🖤 @danielroseberry," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Her older sister, Khloe, commented on the post, "Ohhhhhhhhhhh," and "Talk to me."

While Kylie is over in Paris, the story of her baby boy's birth on Feb. 2 played out on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

In the episode, Kylie opened up about getting back to her life after the birth of her second child, whose name she has yet to publicly share.

"It's been hard on me, emotionally," she told her momager, Kris Jenner, before adding in an aside interview, "After pregnancy, I think it's just hard mentally to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast and I need to be a little nicer to myself."

The Kardashians streams Thursday on Hulu.

