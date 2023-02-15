At its annual Unpacked event on February 1, Samsung announced its latest lineup of flagship Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. In addition to Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an upgraded 200-megapixel camera, which is nearly double the resolution of the S22 Ultra. Samsung said their improved and most advanced camera system is tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail — even in low light situations.

Preorders for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23+ end Friday, February 17. If you use our exclusive link before then, you can get up to a $150 Samsung Credit as well as a storage upgrade. The new Galaxy S23 series will be in stores on Friday and comes in four different colors — Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Score all three Galaxy smartphone deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for pre-order now and starts at $1,199. Get a free storage upgrade and $150 instant Samsung Credit. Plus, get up to $500 instant trade-in credit. $1,199 Pre-Order Now

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying. FROM $1,000 Pre-Order Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. FROM $800 Pre-Order Now

Powerful and sleeker with a slightly flatter design than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes incredibly smooth video and has a built-in S Pen to use your phone as a notepad. The new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor in the S23 Ultra captures epic moments with incredible precision. The Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and Samsung's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. You can take 4K videos from the S23's 12MP selfie camera, too.

The new Samsung S23 is the smallest of the three new phones, with a 6.1-inch screen. You can pre-order the S23 in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. With a 5.6-inch screen, the Samsung S23+ offers upgraded storage options of 256GB and 512GB with 8GB of RAM.

