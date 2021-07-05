Shopping

Last Chance to Shop Best 4th of July Sales: Best Buy, Sephora, Wayfair, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
July 4th Sales
Coach Outlet, Dick's Sporting Goods, Good American, Wayfair

The fireworks are over but there's still something to celebrate for Independence Day! There are plenty of July 4th sales to take advantage of, but time is running out! Tons of retailers and brands are offering amazing 4th of July deals, and tonight's your last chance to grab sale items.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands and retailers like AnthropologieMacy's and Sephora to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have outdoor furniture deals from Overstock, there's bound to be a 4th of July sale that has exactly what you need. And if you're looking for a new mattress, be sure to check out the best 4th of July mattress sales still going on right now. 

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite 4th of July weekend deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

FASHION 

Adidas

Get 30% off sitewide with the code JULY.

Aerie

Save up to 60% off all swimsuits.

American Eagle

Take 50% off clearance, plus an additional 10% discount. You'll also find savings on shorts, tees and tanks.

Backcountry

Up to 50% off outdoor gear, plus free 2-day shipping with code FREE2DAY until July 5th.

Ban.do

25% off summer favorites and select styles with promo code BRIGHTSIDE.

BaubleBar

Take 20% off jewelry site-wide at the Summer Event with code SUMMER20.

Bloomingdale's

Take an extra 50% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & select appliances at the July sales event.

Carbon38

All sale styles are an extra 40% off with code VAULT40.

DSW

50% off sandals ends today but get 25% off luxury select sale items through July 6 with the Independence Day sale.

Eddie Bauer

Take 50% off your entire Eddie Bauer purchase.

Gap

Take an extra 40% off already marked-down and clearance items with code GREAT for up to 75% off.

Girlfriend Collective

20% off sitewide with code LOYALTY20.

GlassesUSA

Get 30% off your entire order of sunglasses or eyeglasses, plus free shipping when you use the code USA30.

Good American

Shop their biggest sale of the year this holiday weekend. Save up to 80% off through July 5.

Gymshark

Up to 50% off from July 1-5.

Hanes

Shop buy-one-get-one free savings at the Hanes Summer Stock Up Event.

J.Crew

During the End of Season Sale, save and extra 60% off sale styles with code BESTSALE.

JW PEI

Take up to 60% off sale and 20% off new arrivals with code NEWIN20. Take an extra 10% off your first order with code SUMM10. 

Kate Spade

Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40 until July 5. 

Mansur Gavriel

Save up to 50% off summer sale items. 

Net-a-Porter

Shop the summer sale items at up to 60% off.

Perry Ellis

60% off sale items and up to 75% off clearance until July 5.

Reebok

30% off site-wide with the code JULY4.

RicherPoorer

Shop their first online warehouse sale now through 7/7. Every item is under $50!

Savage x Fenty

65% off everything when you sign up to become a new VIP member July 2-6.

Shopbop

Take an extra 25% off select sale styles with code “SUMMER” July 3-5.

Sorel

Take up to 40% off bestsellers.

Spanx

Take an additional 30% off sale styles from July 1-5. 

SSENSE

Shop the up to 70% off sale.

 

BEAUTY 

Glow Recipe

At the Friends & Family Sale, take 15% off with code FRUITFAM from July 1-5. 

Pat McGrath Labs

For July discounts at Pat McGrath, take 25% off site-wide.

Sephora

Save up to 50% on sale items from July 2-5.

Tatcha

25% off Summer Duos until July 5.

 

HOME & KITCHEN 

AllModern

Take15% off with code GET15.

Anthropologie

Up to 40% off Summer Entertaining. Including outdoor dinnerware, games, furniture and more.

Boutique Rugs

Save 60% with code 4TH60.

Brooklyn Bedding

25% off site-wide with code INDEPENDENCE25.

Burrow

Save up to $600 with code USA21.

Floyd

Save up to $375 with code SUMMER21.

FUNBOY

Up to 25% off pool floats, limited edition collections, kiddie pools, and more.

Gravity Blankets

Buy a classic cooling blanket, and get a cooling mask for 50% off.

Joss & Main

Shop the 10th Anniversary Event, and take 15% off with code 10YEARS.

Nutribullet

Save 20% on Juicers with code JUICING.

Omaha Steaks

Get to grilling this July 4th holiday with 50% off Omaha steaks.

Rachael Ray Cookware

20% off with code FRIENDS until July 5.

Society6

Take 40% off wall art, tapestries and yoga mats; 30% off home decor; and 20% off everything else.

Wayfair

Up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

 

MAJOR RETAILERS

Best Buy

Savings on tons of home appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more. 

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Shop 4th of July favorites including summer gear and Americana items.

Lowe’s

Shop amazing deals like $50 off select Weber grills and special buys on stylish patio sets.

Macy's

Summer styles are between 20% and 50% off. Plus, take an extra 20% off with code SAVE.

Overstock

The retailer is offering up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

 

Shop our favorite July 4th deals, below.

Coach Serena Satchel
Coach Serena Satchel
Coach Outlet
Coach Serena Satchel
When the deal is this good, grab the fun color. 
$120 (REGULARLY $328) AT COACH OUTLET
Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool
Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool
Funboy
Funboy Tie-Dye Kiddie Pool
Beat the heat with this colorful, inflatable pool. 
$44 (REGULARLY $60) AT FUNBOY
Anthropologie Antique Brass Wine Rack
Anthropologie Antique Brass Wine Rack
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Antique Brass Wine Rack
This statement piece makes an ideal hostess or housewarming gift. 
$78 (REGULARLY $98) AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Nothing says summer like sitting back and relaxing in one of these classic chairs.
$205 (REGULARLY $300) AT WAYFAIR
Good American Tie Dye Seamless Leggings
Good American Tie Dye Seamless Leggings
Good American
Good American Tie Dye Seamless Leggings
Tie dye is the trend that's not going away, and leggings are the staple you'll always reach for. Plus, the deep discount makes these a must-buy. 
$40 (REGULARLY $85) AT GOOD AMERICAN
Christopher Knight Home Grand Cayman Hammock
Christopher Knight Home Grand Cayman Hammock
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Grand Cayman Hammock
Add a touch of luxury to your outdoor space with a beautiful piece made exclusively for lounging. 
$330 (REGULARLY $411) AT OVERSTOCK
Dolce Vita Gracy Platform Sandal
Dolce Vita Gracy Platform Sandal
DSW
Dolce Vita Gracy Platform Sandal
Pair these fresh white leather sandals with everything from flowy dresses to denim shorts this summer. 
$45 (REGULARLY $100) AT DSW
Crocs Classic American Flag Clogs
Crocs Classic American Flag Clogs
Dick's Sporting Goods
Crocs Classic American Flag Clogs
We couldn't resist this celeb-loved trend that's perfectly on theme with the holiday weekend. 
$55 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

 RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off

Best 4th of July Mattress Sales to Shop Online Right Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Dates and the Deals We're Predicting

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Sur La Table 4th of July Sale: Last Chance to Take Up to 20% Off

Olivia Rodrigo Wears Vintage Betsey Johnson to 'Sour' Prom Event

Last Chance to Shop Kendra Scott's Star-Spangled Sale

TikTok Discovered the Best Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe

Adidas 4th of July Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The 15 Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Quay Is Having Their Last BOGO Free Sale of the Season

 