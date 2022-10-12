Now that the Apple Watch Series 8 has been released, if you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this season, Amazon has released early Black Friday deals for this year's second Prime Day. If you have yet to shop Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022, now's the time to score major deals on all things Apple before the sale ends tonight.

With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

The first Apple Watch Series 8 deals are already here. Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models and features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Amazon's Apple Watch Series 8 discounts take up to $50 off three different variations of the intelligent timepieces.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and Cellular is currently $80 off at Amazon, which is a great deal for the previous-gen Apple Watch. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on both sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed underwater.

Over at Walmart, the Apple Watch Series 3 is now on sale for lower than its Prime Day price. Despite being released in 2017, the Series 3 smartwatch is compatible with the latest version of watchOS. An excellent fitness companion, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a water-resistant design, an optical heart sensor, a barometric altimeter, and lets you control your music.

The 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on the Apple Watch SE below.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts. $329 $239 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Black Friday-Level Savings with Amazon Prime Day's Tech Deals

The Best Amazon's October Prime Day Apple Deals 2022

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today for Early Holiday Savings

All the Best Fitness Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday

October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire TVs, Kindles, and More

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7

The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories

Samsung Unleashes Black Friday Smartphone Deals Early