Levi's Faux Leather Jacket Is Over 30% Off in Amazon's October Prime Day Sale Until Tonight

Levi's Leather Jacket
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:13 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Get the popular moto jacket for just $60 on Amazon before Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight.

We're well into pumpkin spice season these days, and every fall wardrobe needs a good selection of jeans, cardigans and jackets. And there's no cooler jacket than the leather jacket to turn an outfit from regular to edgy in a snap. 

Amazon’s 48-hour fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is halfway through. If you're looking for a new faux leather jacket, the Levi's faux leather jacket is on sale for a low price you don't want to miss. Until midnight tonight. the best-selling black moto jacket is over 30% off for $61 (regularly $90) on Amazon.

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Levi's brings effortless edge to your style with this flawless moto jacket in sleek faux leather. Classic touches include a belted hem, off-set zippered closure and epaulets.

$90 $61

Shop Now

Available in standard and plus sizes, this leather jacket is a wardrobe staple you'll wear for years to come, and it's the perfect fall jacket for women. The jacket features edgy zipper details, snap buttons, pockets and a detachable belt. The outer shell is also water-resistant, making this topper a stylish and practical piece. 

All set on the leather look? The Levi's shop on Amazon also has a ton of Prime Day deals on popular styles from the iconic fashion brand. Best known for denim, Levi's jeans and denim jackets are a must-have no matter what season it is. Levi's has been a longtime favorite among celebrities, too, including Ariana GrandeHailey Bieber and Naomi Osaka

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

