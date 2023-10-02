Embrace sweater weather with our top picks for cozy knit cardigans.
Sweater weather is finally here and cardigans are just as essential as ever in your fall wardrobe. You can wear them solo as a cozy top, throw them over your tees and tanks for extra coverage or layer them beneath your favorite coats and jackets, making cardigans an easy, versatile way to add warmth and personality to your fall and winter outfits.
Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list of fall staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit or a simple crewneck, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall.
Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a crew button up sweater to pair with denim jeans or a skirt. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in while you're staring out the window in full main-character mode? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you.
Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm all autumn long. Here are the most fashionable cardigans for fall.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
A simple cardigan never seems to go out of style and makes it easy to transition your summer staples into the chillier months.
Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Cardigan
Treat yourself to this sumptuous 100% cashmere cardigan while it's on sale — you'll thank us later.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
This Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep you warm when the days start to soon become chillier.
Sezane Gaspard Cardigan
Available in every color of the rainbow from this cherry red to stripes and soothing neutrals, this mohair and alpaca-blend cardigan from French label Sezane is the ultimate wardrobe staple.
Abercrombie and Fitch Cotton Seed Stitch Cardigan
From the chunky cuffed sleeves to the textured seed knit and tortoiseshell buttons, the details make this cotton-blend Abercrombie cardigan a unique addition to your sweater collection.
Madewell The Signature Knit Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
Add some color to your fall wardrobe with this playful striped knit.
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Oversized Cable Cardigan
This oversized 100% cotton cardigan is perfect for cocooning yourself on chillier days.
The Drop Women's Abigail Textured Cardigan Sweater
Available in sizes XXS-5X, this bright knit will shake up your fall 'fits with a pop of color and texture.
Amazon Essentials Men's Cotton Cardigan Sweater
While it's technically a men's sweater, we think the relaxed silhouette of this 100% cotton cardigan makes it an essential part of any fall wardrobe.
Everlane The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
A lightweight organic cotton fabric makes this Everlane cardigan a versatile staple for any season.
