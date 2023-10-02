Sweater weather is finally here and cardigans are just as essential as ever in your fall wardrobe. You can wear them solo as a cozy top, throw them over your tees and tanks for extra coverage or layer them beneath your favorite coats and jackets, making cardigans an easy, versatile way to add warmth and personality to your fall and winter outfits.

Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list of fall staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit or a simple crewneck, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall.

Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a crew button up sweater to pair with denim jeans or a skirt. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in while you're staring out the window in full main-character mode? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you.

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm all autumn long. Here are the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

Sezane Gaspard Cardigan Sezane Sezane Gaspard Cardigan Available in every color of the rainbow from this cherry red to stripes and soothing neutrals, this mohair and alpaca-blend cardigan from French label Sezane is the ultimate wardrobe staple. $120 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: