The renaissance of retro, '70s-inspired styles is here -- with ruched dresses, shape-giving hair claws, checkered crew sweaters and trippy floral patterns finally making their return to mainstream fashion. And frankly, we might have Lisa Says Gah to thank for it.

The independent boutique -- beloved by Gen Z and TikTok users alike -- has garnered a reputation for its eclectic selection of ethically made fashion that has inspired an edgier (and notably more colorful) refresh on the modern woman's style. With a new Pop-In Shop at Nordstrom, it's officially easier than ever for shoppers from around the world to browse the brand's most beloved pieces -- all while giving their wardrobe a much-needed revamp, too.

Lisa Says Gah's Nordstrom Pop-In features central styles from the namesake brand, along with a curated collection of pieces from other designers -- including hair accessories, home accent pieces and trendy clothing created by artists like Tyler McGillivary, Susan Alexandra and Fuugly, among others.

Ahead, peruse through styles from Lisa Says Gah's Pop-In Shop at Nordstrom -- with colorful apparel, homeware and accessories available to shop now. Officially taking all of your fashion cues from TikTok? It really is a great source for fashion and lifestyle inspiration. With that, be sure to check out ET Style's picks for the best Amazon deals on TikTok-approved leggings.

Dakota Clog Nordstrom Dakota Clog Kick up your shoe style game this new year with this floral, '70s-centric clogs. $189 Buy Now

Battenberg Cropped Cardigan Nordstrom Battenberg Cropped Cardigan This cozy sweater cardigan seamlessly blends the styles of the '70s -- hello black-and-white racing print -- with a more modern silhouette. $139 Buy Now

