Lisa Says Gah Lands at Nordstrom: Shop Colorful Styles From the TikTok-Loved Brand

By Kyley Warren‍
The renaissance of retro, '70s-inspired styles is here -- with ruched dresses, shape-giving hair claws, checkered crew sweaters and trippy floral patterns finally making their return to mainstream fashion. And frankly, we might have Lisa Says Gah to thank for it.

The independent boutique -- beloved by Gen Z and TikTok users alike -- has garnered a reputation for its eclectic selection of ethically made fashion that has inspired an edgier (and notably more colorful) refresh on the modern woman's style. With a new Pop-In Shop at Nordstrom, it's officially easier than ever for shoppers from around the world to browse the brand's most beloved pieces -- all while giving their wardrobe a much-needed revamp, too. 

Lisa Says Gah's Nordstrom Pop-In features central styles from the namesake brand, along with a curated collection of pieces from other designers -- including hair accessories, home accent pieces and trendy clothing created by artists like Tyler McGillivary, Susan Alexandra and Fuugly, among others.

Ahead, peruse through styles from Lisa Says Gah's Pop-In Shop at Nordstrom -- with colorful apparel, homeware and accessories available to shop now. Officially taking all of your fashion cues from TikTok? It really is a great source for fashion and lifestyle inspiration. With that, be sure to check out ET Style's picks for the best Amazon deals on TikTok-approved leggings

Dakota Clog
Dakota Clog
Kick up your shoe style game this new year with this floral, '70s-centric clogs.
$189
Elenor Wild Hearts Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
Elenor Wild Hearts Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
Trippy and totally unique -- this psychedelic number is stylish in any season.
$138
Cloud Squiggle Fleece Accent Pillow
Cloud Squiggle Fleece Accent Pillow
Add an eclectic touch to any corner of your home with this squiggly accent pillow.
$200
Rhinestone Butterfly Hair Clip
Rhinestone Butterfly Hair Clip
Let your wildest hair dreams take shape with this sweet, butterfly hair clip.
$15
Bailey Long Sleeve Top & Drawstring Pants Lounge Set
Bailey Long Sleeve Top & Drawstring Pants Lounge Set
Slip into something a little more slinky -- like this retro lounge set from Lisa Says Gah.
$158
Gah! Pasta Baseball Cap
Gah! Pasta Baseball Cap
Sport your love for Lisa Says Gah in this fitting baseball cap.
$29
Buffy Wild Hearts Tank
Buffy Wild Hearts Tank
This breezy, delicate tank -- adorned with trippy hearts, no less -- boasts adjustable side straps for added breathability and flair.
$118
Mia 54mm Square Sunglasses
Mia 54mm Square Sunglasses
These lemon-tinted glasses are here to help you see the world in a whole new (and warmer) light.
$159
Battenberg Cropped Cardigan
Battenberg Cropped Cardigan
This cozy sweater cardigan seamlessly blends the styles of the '70s -- hello black-and-white racing print -- with a more modern silhouette.
$139
Mia Long Sleeve Lounge Set
Mia Long Sleeve Lounge Set
Sultry and cozy -- talk about an all-in-one loungewear set!
$128
Lamb Sculptural Soy Wax Candle
Lamb Sculptural Soy Wax Candle
Break the classic candle mold with this shape-giving candle -- as abstract as it is pretty.
$80
Robyn High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Robyn High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
For having a classic straight leg silhouette, these printed jeans can still add a funky flair to any fit.
$159
Florette Chain Bracelet
Florette Chain Bracelet
Dress up in this dainty and delicate flower pendant from Lisa Says Gah!
$38
Checkerboard Mirror
Checkerboard Mirror
Check yourself out in this soft blue, checkerboard mirror.
$159

