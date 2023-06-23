'Love Is Blind': A Timeline of Matt Barnett and Amber Pike's Romance

They are the couple that few expected would work out. Matt Barnett and Amber Pike met on season 1 of Love Is Blind, and while the pair had instant chemistry, Barnett's bachelor ways and Amber's bold personality and money struggles led many to doubt their marriage.

But the couple tied the knot in 2018 and their love story was shared with the world when Love Is Blind debuted in 2020.

More than four years of marriage later, and the pair is still going strong, enjoying their life together while keeping it real.

Here's a look back at their love story:

November 2018

The couple met in the pods during the first season of the Love Is Blind experiment. And though fellow contestant Jessica Batton confessed her love for Barnett and seemingly tried to win him back, they endured and made it to the altar where they said "I do."

February 2020

After years of secrecy, the show debuted on Netflix and viewers were immediately wrapped up in the love triangle drama between Amber, Jessica and Barnett.

"Looking back at it, it's hilarious because a lot of people were saying, 'Wow, you really held your cool when she was throwing herself at your fiancé,' but I had no idea. What she was saying to Barnett, like, 'Oh my god, I would never [come between you two],' that's what I was hearing," Amber told ET at the time. "When we were in the pods, something you guys didn't get the chance to see was that on the girls' side, there was a lot of really female-centric girl power. We were all super supportive of each other and understanding of the experiment. We were really trying to be there for each other, what we were going through and being honest with each other."

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Netflix

November 2020

Now that they were finally able to celebrate their anniversary publicly, Amber did it in a big way, posting a pic of herself in a booty-baring bikini lying on top of her man on the beach in a passionate kiss.

"Two years ago today since we officially said 'I do'... and I still can’t keep my hands off you! Happy 2yr Wedding Anniversary to my frustrating-crazy-sweet-handsome hubby. I LOVE YOU @barnettisblind," Amber wrote.

July 2021

The couple spoke with ET ahead of the After the Altar reunion special airing, sharing that the COVID pandemic led them to spend lots of time together.

"We have been pretty adventurous about it. After getting married so quickly [on the show], obviously we had a lot to catch up on in getting to know each other, and getting to go on those adventures that young couples do," Amber explained. "So we've been spending a lot of time just doing random stuff. Pre-COVID-19, there was a lot of concerts and traveling. During COVID, we learned a lot about how we live together."

July 2021

The pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a cast reunion while filming After the Altar. While there, they were confronted by Jessica, who offered them an anniversary present of a Tiffany's bag with champagne glasses, which Barnett chose not to accept.

"Obviously I knew they're not my biggest fans. It was on my heart to approach them and let them know, 'Hey, so much time has passed. I'm happy for y'all,'" Jessica told ET after the special aired. "I've worked through all my emotions. I've been put through it in the press and I've moved on a long time ago from that. So yeah, I handed them the gift and I didn't expect this. Probably most awkward moment of my entire life. I'm just standing there, holding out this bag, and [Barnett] just wouldn't grab the bag. It was quite embarrassing."

Netflix

September 2022

The couple spent the evening celebrating co-star Mark Cuevas at his wedding to wife Aubrey Cuevas, notably, Mark was the ex-fiancé of Jessica.

"Sort of wish we had gotten more pictures with the bride and groom, but so happy we spent the night dancing our hearts out and making memories instead. Congratulations again to @markanthonycuevas_ & @aubreyanncuevas_ , we love you guys… and damn do y’all throw a great party! ❤️🥰," Amber captioned a group shot with the newlyweds.

November 2022

The couple rang in their fourth wedding anniversary with a sweet video montage tracking their love story.

"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I’ve always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven’t steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine. Happy Anniversary @barnettisblind I wouldn’t trade our crazy life over these last 4 years for anything. 😘🥰❤️," Amber wrote.

April 2023

Amber revealed in a comment on Instagram that she and Barnett do not watch Love Is Blind. When a fan noted that the show was where she found her husband, Amber replied, "We are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it."

June 2023

The couple enjoyed a double date with fellow season 1 couple Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at an Atlanta, Georgia, screening of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. They were all smiles together on the red carpet for the action film.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

