Father's Day is this weekend and it’ll be here before you know it. While your dad might love getting a more traditional Father's Day gift (like a grill, updated Apple Watch or even a staple pair of sneakers), Lululemon has also emerged as a great place to shop for trending products that won't have you sweating over what to gift this year.

Make sure to shop by 11:59pm PT on Tuesday, June 14 to get your gifts in time for Father's Day on Sunday, June19.

Shop Lululemon Gifts

In honor of Father's Day, Lululemon has even introduced their own gift guide full of some of their most popular styles and products, all of which can double as the perfect gift for any athletic dad. Whether you're looking to treat him to an updated workout style or a comfy piece of athleticwear to accompany his WFH lifestyle, you'll be able to find it at Lululemon — and at some can't-miss summer prices, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Father's Day gifts of 2022 from Lululemon that any sporty dad will love. Plus, check out the best men's sneakers to shop in time for Father's Day.

