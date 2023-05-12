Style detective! When Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more It-girls want in-demand fashion items, all they have to do is hit up luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller and she’s on the case.

The entrepreneur has tracked down the most sought-after pieces from brands like Prada, Chanel, Céline, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Hermès and more, and now she’s telling ET exactly how she does it while celebrating her curated edit in partnership with Fashionphile and The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Growing up, I always had a strong desire to be unique, which naturally had me using fashion from a young age to stand out. As I got older, I never thought I could turn fashion into a career, but I organically fell into styling and always felt it came naturally to me. Coinciding with my desire to be unique, I wanted to start something that nobody else was doing, and that is where the idea of fashion sourcing came from," the Australian native says.

Once Waller got her concept down, it was all about staying determined and genuine while building her strong network.

"I remember very vividly pulling all-nighters so I could connect with who I needed to connect to in Europe at 3 a.m. while sitting in my kitchen with my little pink fluffy robe on. … I refused to give up or take no for an answer," the Gab Waller Dot Com founder shares.

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Since then, she has located countless hard-to-get pieces for A-listers, all within 24-48 hours, which are then delivered to them with cute handwritten notes.

"Anyone, at any time, can send through an image of the item they’re looking for, and from there the request gets logged in our database, and the fun part of the hunt begins. … I never give up until it has been found," the fashion guru says.

Her recent finds: Black Chanel loafers for Richie, a black Loewe bomber jacket for Bieber, matching vintage Dior looks for Kardashian and daughter True, and a black Magda Burtrym leather top for Harvey.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

And as we head into summer 2023, her top requests include all the latest trends. "We’re seeing raffia in every collection from every brand. … The term quiet luxury or stealth wealth is standing strong too," Waller says. "We’re also going to see a lot of lingerie dressing, with sheer prevalent through a lot of recent collections, and lastly, the color of the moment is red."

Waller's curated selection of luxury accessories is now available to shop exclusively on Fashionphile through the end of July.

Shop Gab Waller's Edit

RELATED CONTENT:

Sporty and Rich Founder on Her Celeb-Loved Luxury Sportswear Brand

Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Included These Under-$100 Hoop Earrings

Get Ready for Spring With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts

Save 20% On Avène Skincare Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

Sofia Richie's Husband Narrates Her Makeup Tutorial During Honeymoon

Good American Drops New Swimwear to Heat Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party