Marc Jacobs Is Having a Massive Sale Right Now: Save 30% On Handbags, Wallets and Fall Fashion

Kim Kardashian Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
By ETonline Staff
Published: 6:32 PM PDT, October 19, 2023

Elevate your wardrobe and accessories game with major discounts on Marc Jacobs right now.

Now that a month of fall is under our belts, it’s time to treat yourself to some cold-weather accessories and complete your wardrobe before winter arrives. Not that you should ever need a reason to spoil yourself with a designer bag, but if you hypothetically did, that reason would be a huge Marc Jacobs sale.

Right now, you can save 30% on a new Marc Jacobs handbag, wallet, sweater, vest and more for fall. Dubbed "Marcdowns", these deals are only here for a limited time, so it's best to snag popular styles at a discount while you can. 

Shop the Marc Jacobs Sale

From highly versatile satchels to leather mini bags, there are dozens of deals on Marc Jacobs purses that will take an outfit to the next level. The Leather Bucket Bag is the perfect companion for your day-to-day along with the versatile J Marc Shoulder Bag in six must-have colors. We even found fall wardrobe essentials in this Marc Jacobs sale, including a puffer jacket, cardigans, long sleeve bodysuits and more.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Marc Jacobs sale before the deals disappear.

The Leather Bucket Bag

The Leather Bucket Bag
Marc Jacobs

The Leather Bucket Bag

A coveted addition to our leathers is this bucket bag with branded embossing. The textured rope handle and drawstring are fastened by metallic hardware.

$395 $277

Shop Now

The J Marc Chain Mini Satchel

The J Marc Chain Mini Satchel
Marc Jacobs

The J Marc Chain Mini Satchel

Influenced by previous runway collections, this supple leather mini satchel features archival detailing and is sealed with the signature J Marc hardware.

$425 $298

Shop Now

The Croc-Embossed J Marc Mini Bag

The Croc-Embossed J Marc Mini Bag
Marc Jacobs

The Croc-Embossed J Marc Mini Bag

This textural iteration of the J Marc Mini Bag is specially designed with glossy croc-like leather adding subtle intrigue to an everyday silhouette. 

$350 $245

Shop Now

The Slim 84 Croc-Embossed Zip Card Case

The Slim 84 Croc-Embossed Zip Card Case
Marc Jacobs

The Slim 84 Croc-Embossed Zip Card Case

The Slim 84 Top Zip Card Case is reimagined in glossy croc-like leather for a luxurious textural update on the classic silhouette intended to organize cards and cash at the top zip.

$110 $77

Shop Now

The Oversized Puffer Vest

The Oversized Puffer Vest
Marc Jacobs

The Oversized Puffer Vest

A direct takedown from the runway, this puffer vest is carefully constructed for an oversized cocoon shape nodding to the extreme porportions signature to Marc.

$795 $557

Shop Now

The J Marc Mini Bag

The J Marc Mini Bag
Marc Jacobs

The J Marc Mini Bag

With three ways to wear, go from formal to casual by swapping the chain shoulder strap with the webbing crossbody strap, or carry it strapless as a clutch for a true evening moment.

$295 $207

Shop Now

The Mohair Bolero Cardigan

The Mohair Bolero Cardigan
Marc Jacobs

The Mohair Bolero Cardigan

The ultimate transitional layer cut from a luxe mohair wool blend in a micro crop, slouched fit. Pair with casual everyday staples to instantly elevate your look.

$395 $277

Shop Now

The Barcode Pillow Bag

The Barcode Pillow Bag
Marc Jacobs

The Barcode Pillow Bag

The Barcode Pillow Bag returns in our runway-inspired shape with puffed up leather that's juxtaposed with the new chunky chain strap for added edge.

$495 $347

Shop Now

The Pushlock Mini Hobo Bag

The Pushlock Mini Hobo Bag
Marc Jacobs

The Pushlock Mini Hobo Bag

A true heritage revival. This buttery soft leather mini hobo bag is cut for a compact, slightly slouchy shape and is complete with an archival pushlock at the side—a design detail revived from early 2000s Marc Jacob's runway bags.

$375 $263

Shop Now

The J Marc Shoulder Bag

The J Marc Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs

The J Marc Shoulder Bag

A shoulder bag crafted in supple leather and sealed by the J Marc hardware. With three ways to wear, go from formal to casual by swapping the chain shoulder strap with the webbing crossbody strap, or carry it strapless as a clutch for a true evening moment.

$495 $298

Shop Now

