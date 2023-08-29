Aside from the extra time off work to spend with family and friends, one of the best parts of Labor Day Weekend has to be the hundreds of sales happening on everything from furniture and tech to beauty and fashion. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is hosting a major sale on handbags and accessories from one of our favorite designers: Marc Jacobs.

While supplies last, you can enjoy up to 65% off purses, sunglasses, wallets and more from luxury designer Marc Jacobs. Our handbag collection could definitely use an update for fall and, if you're in the same boat, there are so many on-sale styles to choose from.

Shop Marc Jacobs Labor Day Sale

We're seeing red everywhere as one of the season's "it" colors, and this fiery option is available for just $100. '90s-inspired silhouettes are also making a splash this season, and the Tempo Baguette shoulder bag is right on trend. And if you're in the market for something a little sturdier, the Work Tote is a versatile workhorse that can fit just about anything.

Below, shop the best Marc Jacobs deals on handbags, sunglasses and more at Nordstrom Rack.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

