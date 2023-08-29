Marc Jacobs Handbags, Wallets and Sunglasses Are up to 65% Off at Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale
Aside from the extra time off work to spend with family and friends, one of the best parts of Labor Day Weekend has to be the hundreds of sales happening on everything from furniture and tech to beauty and fashion. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is hosting a major sale on handbags and accessories from one of our favorite designers: Marc Jacobs.
While supplies last, you can enjoy up to 65% off purses, sunglasses, wallets and more from luxury designer Marc Jacobs. Our handbag collection could definitely use an update for fall and, if you're in the same boat, there are so many on-sale styles to choose from.
Shop Marc Jacobs Labor Day Sale
We're seeing red everywhere as one of the season's "it" colors, and this fiery option is available for just $100. '90s-inspired silhouettes are also making a splash this season, and the Tempo Baguette shoulder bag is right on trend. And if you're in the market for something a little sturdier, the Work Tote is a versatile workhorse that can fit just about anything.
Below, shop the best Marc Jacobs deals on handbags, sunglasses and more at Nordstrom Rack.
Available in six colors including this rich brown, this mini messenger bag has a zip closure for added security.
Add a fiery pop of color to your fall outfits with this petite crossbody.
Choose between five chic colors for this compact leather wallet.
A structured silhouette gives this coated leather tote a classy look.
Take inspiration from the '90s with this pebbled leather shoulder bag in winter white.
Channel major Old Hollywood vibes in a pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses.
You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this minimalist shoulder bag with an asymmetrical strap — available in seven colors.
At under $50, this slim leather card case makes for a great gift or pick-me-up.
Take 50% off these tortoiseshell sunnies with luxe gold-rimmed frames.
Meet your new favorite going-out bag with a dainty gold chain strap.
Elevate any outfit with these bold, angular black frames.
"This tote is better than I expected," wrote one happy reviewer. "The color is beautiful and distinctive - perfect for all seasons especially fall."
Keep your cool in a pair of deep sea blue sunnies.
Kick off back-to-school season with a new backpack from Marc Jacobs.
Simple and sleek, this wallet features card, coin, and cash pockets to keep your essentials organized.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend
The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe
Monos Luggage Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 20% on Best-Selling Suitcases
Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales
Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's Labor Day Sale
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall
The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals at Amazon to Shop Right Now
The TikTok-Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is Less Than $90