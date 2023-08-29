Sales & Deals

Marc Jacobs Handbags, Wallets and Sunglasses Are up to 65% Off at Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Marc Jacobs
Aside from the extra time off work to spend with family and friends, one of the best parts of Labor Day Weekend has to be the hundreds of sales happening on everything from furniture and tech to beauty and fashion. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is hosting a major sale on handbags and accessories from one of our favorite designers: Marc Jacobs.

While supplies last, you can enjoy up to 65% off purses, sunglasses, wallets and more from luxury designer Marc Jacobs. Our handbag collection could definitely use an update for fall and, if you're in the same boat, there are so many on-sale styles to choose from.

Shop Marc Jacobs Labor Day Sale

We're seeing red everywhere as one of the season's "it" colors, and this fiery option is available for just $100. '90s-inspired silhouettes are also making a splash this season, and the Tempo Baguette shoulder bag is right on trend. And if you're in the market for something a little sturdier, the Work Tote is a versatile workhorse that can fit just about anything. 

Below, shop the best Marc Jacobs deals on handbags, sunglasses and more at Nordstrom Rack.

Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag

Available in six colors including this rich brown, this mini messenger bag has a zip closure for added security.

$395$200
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

Add a fiery pop of color to your fall outfits with this petite crossbody.

$191$100
Marc Jacobs Topstitched Compact Zip Wallet
Marc Jacobs Topstitched Compact Zip Wallet
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Topstitched Compact Zip Wallet

Choose between five chic colors for this compact leather wallet.

$185$90
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote

A structured silhouette gives this coated leather tote a classy look.

$350$170
Marc Jacobs Convertible Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs Convertible Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Convertible Shoulder Bag

Take inspiration from the '90s with this pebbled leather shoulder bag in winter white.

$450$220
Marc Jacobs 56mm Round Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs 56mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs 56mm Round Sunglasses

Channel major Old Hollywood vibes in a pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses.

$200$70
Marc Jacobs Tempo Baguette Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs Tempo Baguette Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Tempo Baguette Shoulder Bag

You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this minimalist shoulder bag with an asymmetrical strap — available in seven colors.

$395$200
Marc Jacobs Leather Card Case
Marc Jacobs Leather Card Case
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Leather Card Case

At under $50, this slim leather card case makes for a great gift or pick-me-up.

$95$47
Marc Jacobs 60mm Round Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs 60mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs 60mm Round Sunglasses

Take 50% off these tortoiseshell sunnies with luxe gold-rimmed frames.

$140$70
Marc Jacobs Party Wallet on Chain
Marc Jacobs Party Wallet on Chain
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Party Wallet on Chain

Meet your new favorite going-out bag with a dainty gold chain strap.

$275$140
Marc Jacobs 54mm Gradient Rectangular Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs 54mm Gradient Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs 54mm Gradient Rectangular Sunglasses

Elevate any outfit with these bold, angular black frames.

$190$70
Marc Jacobs Work Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs Work Tote Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Work Tote Bag

"This tote is better than I expected," wrote one happy reviewer. "The color is beautiful and distinctive - perfect for all seasons especially fall."

$425$230
Marc Jacobs 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses

Keep your cool in a pair of deep sea blue sunnies.

$120$70
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack

Kick off back-to-school season with a new backpack from Marc Jacobs.

$225$110
Marc Jacobs Leather Wristlet Continental Wallet
Marc Jacobs Leather Wristlet Continental Wallet
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Leather Wristlet Continental Wallet

Simple and sleek, this wallet features card, coin, and cash pockets to keep your essentials organized.

$185$95

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

