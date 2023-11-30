Mariska Hargitay Names Her Cat After a Taylor Swift Song

Karma is a cat! On Thursday, Mariska Hargitay shared on Instagram that she named the family's new feline after one of Taylor Swift's most popular tracks.

The Law & Order: SVU star posted two photos of her new cat and it's clear that the pet has two docile sides -- calm and playful. The first photo shows Karma lying on what appears to be a bed. The cat's piercing blue eyes are looking straight into the camera, just more proof the cat's name is fitting. The second photo shows Karma licking its paw, and again owning the camera.

"Karma is a Cat @taylorswift" read the post's caption. "Meet Karma. My cat."

That the 59-year-old actress named the new pet after a Swift track shouldn't come as a surprise.

Just last month, Hargitay professed her love for Swift and the positive impact her music has had on a generation of young fans. Speaking to ET at the WMC Women's Media Awards in New York City, the actress reflected on taking her 12-year-old daughter, Amaya, to the premiere of Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, at The Grove in October.

"She's pure magic. There's nothing she can’t do," Hargitay said of the celebrated songstress. "It's been so beautiful to reconnect to that innocence, you know? I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls' emotions."

It should be noted that, with the new cat's name, Hargitay is returning the favor. Swift, a longtime fan of the actress, named one of her cats Olivia Benson after Hargitay's iconic SVU role. What's more, the actress also appeared in Swift's 2015 "Bad Blood" music video.

Call it a mutual admiration society.

