Mariska Hargitay has nothing but love for Taylor Swift and the positive impact her music has had on a generation of young fans.

The Law & Order: SVU star spoke with ET at the WMC Women's Media Awards in New York City on Thursday, and she reflected on taking her 12-year-old daughter, Amaya, to the premiere of Swift's documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, at The Grove in Hollywood earlier this month.

"She's pure magic. There's nothing she can’t do," Hargitay said of the celebrated songstress. "It's been so beautiful to reconnect to that innocence, you know? I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls' emotions."

"I see how it affects my daughter and she cries and just opens up like a flower," said Hargitay. "And [I see] how meaningful it is, and I’m grateful to be part of it and watch that journey."

According to the actress, fans who listen to Swift and see her perform "see this powerful, incredible loving but tender woman. And its been so beautiful [to see] how she gracefully walked through her journey and allowed herself to evolve and truly step into her power pose, her talent, and all of her glory. And she's got quite a bit of it."

"And [she] invited all the woman and men of the world to join her," she added. "I think she is a magic-maker."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, it's Hargitay's own radiant magic and impact that was being celebrated on Thursday, where the actress was honored with the Sisterhood is Powerful Award, commemorating her commitment to uplifting women in media.

"It's been quite a day, actually, to prepare for something like this, to actually take it in," she said of the honor. "Because we can dismiss things in life, I know I can. But to be honored by people that have been my mentors... people that have influenced me so much and been north stars to me... to be honored by them and to be applauded by women that I applaud daily is quite profound and something that I'm gonna need a minute to process."

