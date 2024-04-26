Country sensation Mickey Guyton revealed a deeply personal and emotional journey on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she opened up about her son, Grayson’s, near-death experience in 2021, which inspired her latest song, “Scary Love.”

In a conversation with host Jennifer Hudson, Guyton recounted the harrowing ordeal that unfolded after the 2021 CMAs. "Back in 2021 after the CMAs that I did… literally that next day I got home, my son got really sick with a stomach bug, and I didn't know what that entailed. He got really, really, really dehydrated, and three ER visits later he had sepsis," Guyton shared.

The country singer recounted the frantic moments that followed, including reaching out to a friend who is a doctor for help. "By the time we got to the hospital, he wasn't conscious. They rushed him to the back, and everybody came on top of him and started taking his vitals and all of that," Guyton said, describing the situation's urgency.

Mickey Guyton on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' - Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

She recalled pleading with medical staff, asking if her son would survive, to which a doctor responded with grave concern, "I'm not going to lie to you, I'm really concerned. Right now he is the sickest person in the ER right now."

Guyton vividly remembered falling to her knees, seeking solace in prayer as she grappled with the possibility of losing her child. "In the moment, I would have done anything to save his life, and without question, I would have taken his spot, and that's where the song came from," she shared.

"Scary Love," captures the depth of a mother’s love, with lyrics reflecting Guyton’s unwavering dedication to her son. "That's what 'Scary Love' is about, it’s truly about the love of a mother and her child," she told Hudson.

In addition to the song, Guyton unveiled a lyric video featuring heartwarming family footage of herself, her husband, Grant Savoy, and 3-year-old Grayson, offering fans a glimpse into their journey.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Guyton highlighted to ET in 2022 the profound impact her son has had on her advocacy work, particularly in addressing disparities in the country music industry.

"The reason why I even started using my voice was I did see such disparities in my particular industry against women and women of color," Guyton explained. "And then once I became pregnant, it was like, how could I not say something? Like, I don't want my son when he grows up to look back and know that I said nothing. He's been a huge motivation for that. I realize, no matter what career you have, you can’t enjoy it if you see people struggling."

She continued, "It will never be OK for me and that's something where I can sleep at night knowing that I’m seeing so many incredible artists of color coming up in this industry. That is the most important. You know that phrase that Maya Angelou said? She says, 'People forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.' And it is true. It is so, so true, and that has made being an artist and pursuing music so much more fulfilling."

