Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love
Soon enough it'll be Mom's big day. That's right — Mother's Day 2022 arrives on May 8, which means that we only have about a week to figure out exactly how to celebrate the moms in our lives.
After two years of the pandemic, it's no secret that moms have been hit harder than many others. The task of both working and "momming" through at-home schooling and school closures, while maintaining the household has taken its toll, and we think that Mom is more than deserving of a much needed break, so we want to make this Mother's Day a special one.
But what could you possibly get for Mom to even begin to thank her for everything she's done? In order to help you figure out what the mom in your life could possibly need (and more importantly, want) this year, we've compiled a list of ideas in every price point to help make her day as special as possible. From relaxing aromatherapy candles to functional air fryers to stylish monogrammed accessories and highly coveted skincare and makeup, the list has everything and then some to help you figure out how to give back to your mom this year.
Below, check out our list of the best Mother's Day gift ideas in every price range, and make sure Mom feels adored this year (and every year).
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
Under $25
Treat Mom to a delicious set of aromatherapy candles this Mother's Day for only $24 on Amazon.
Grab a pair of these TikTok viral slippers in any of the ten available colors for a practical and hip gift she'll be sure to love.
If your mom's a beauty guru, she'll love this sample size of favorites from Sephora. With everything from skincare to makeup and all at only $10, it's a must-buy.
If your mom is constantly on the go, she'll love this double-wall vacuum insulated tumblr that will keep her beverages hot or cold for hours. Perfect for the gym or in the car, it'll become her new go-to accessory for all her many activities.
We love a gift that keeps giving, and these kitschy flower pots that spell out "Best" "Mom" and "Ever" can easily be filled with small plants that your mom can keep enjoying long after Mother's Day is over.
Under $50
She'll adore this trendy knot-top headband in a floral pattern that's perfect for spring, summer and beyond.
Protect her pout with this best-selling lip mask from cult-favorite skincare line, Tatcha.
For the mom with a sweet tooth, nothing says, "I appreciate you," quite like a box of chocolates, and this assorted box of artisan truffles from Harry & David are sure to impress.
Help your mom compile all her favorite recipes for a meaningful gift she can pass down to the family when she's ready.
Under $100
Gift Mom these stylish, soft pajamas.
Transform mom's space and spirit with this sleek diffuser-humidifier duo. The cool mist scented with Alo essential oils is perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Nothing says Mother's Day quite like a fresh and colorful bouquet of flowers, and we especially love this one with sunflowers, roses and lilies for a morning she won't forget. Head to 1800Flowers to get bouquet ready for delivery, all at different price points.
Monogrammed gifts are a go-to purchase for Mother's Day, and we love this adorable pouch from Mark & Graham that can just as easily be slipped into her purse as carried by itself.
As the name suggests, Mom will be thrilled to live in these high-waisted Zella leggings made of buttery soft fabric that keeps her smooth in all the right places.
This body-shaping slip dress from Skims is the perfect spring and summer dress, and it comes in a wide range of neutral colors, so you can find one that works best.
Show Mom you care with this complete skincare routine from beauty brand, Sunday Reilly, which includes viral favorites C.E.O. Vitamin C and Good Genes serums.
Surprise the new mom in your life with these matching family pajamas from Hanna Anderson. Available in sizes from 0-3 months all the way up to an adult XXL, there are options for everyone. For an extra gift, arrange a family photoshoot once everyone is dressed.
Under $200
She'll squeal for joy when she sees this super-cozy oversized cardigan from For Love & Lemons for her on Mother's Day Morning.
If your mom is always on the go, she'll be obsessed with these ultra-cozy slides from AllBirds, made with breathable eucalyptus fiber to keep her feet cool no matter how fast she's going.
Help make meal prep easier with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.
Surprise Mom with this best-selling charcuterie assortment from Williams Sonoma, which includes an array of cured meats, artisan cheese and rustic bread that will impress any foodie.
