Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Soon enough it'll be Mom's big day. That's right — Mother's Day 2022 arrives on May 8, which means that we only have about a week to figure out exactly how to celebrate the moms in our lives.

After two years of the pandemic, it's no secret that moms have been hit harder than many others. The task of both working and "momming" through at-home schooling and school closures, while maintaining the household has taken its toll, and we think that Mom is more than deserving of a much needed break, so we want to make this Mother's Day a special one.

But what could you possibly get for Mom to even begin to thank her for everything she's done? In order to help you figure out what the mom in your life could possibly need (and more importantly, want) this year, we've compiled a list of ideas in every price point to help make her day as special as possible. From relaxing aromatherapy candles to functional air fryers to stylish monogrammed accessories and highly coveted skincare and makeup, the list has everything and then some to help you figure out how to give back to your mom this year.

Below, check out our list of the best Mother's Day gift ideas in every price range, and make sure Mom feels adored this year (and every year). 

Under $25

8 Pack Scented Candles
8 Pack Scented Candles
Amazon
8 Pack Scented Candles

Treat Mom to a delicious set of aromatherapy candles this Mother's Day for only $24 on Amazon.

$27$24
Cloud Slippers for Women
Cloud Slippers for Women
Amazon
Cloud Slippers for Women

Grab a pair of these TikTok viral slippers in any of the ten available colors for a practical and hip gift she'll be sure to love.

$24
Sephora Favorites Beauty Hall of Fame
Sephora Favorites Hello! – Beauty Hall of Fame
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Beauty Hall of Fame

If your mom's a beauty guru, she'll love this sample size of favorites from Sephora. With everything from skincare to makeup and all at only $10, it's a must-buy.

$35$10
ASOBU Neon Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
ASOBU Neon Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
Neiman Marcus
ASOBU Neon Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

If your mom is constantly on the go, she'll love this double-wall vacuum insulated tumblr that will keep her beverages hot or cold for hours. Perfect for the gym or in the car, it'll become her new go-to accessory for all her many activities.

$20$15
Succulent Pots
Succulent Pots
Amazon
Succulent Pots

We love a gift that keeps giving, and these kitschy flower pots that spell out "Best" "Mom" and "Ever" can easily be filled with small plants that your mom can keep enjoying long after Mother's Day is over. 

$15

Under $50

J.Crew Floral Knot Headband
Knot headband
J.Crew
J.Crew Floral Knot Headband

She'll adore this trendy knot-top headband in a floral pattern that's perfect for spring, summer and beyond.

$30$23 WITH CODE 'SHOPSPRING'
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
THE KISSU LIP MASK
Tatcha
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

Protect her pout with this best-selling lip mask from cult-favorite skincare line, Tatcha. 

$28
Harry & David Mother's Day Artisan Truffle Gift
Mother's Day Artisan Truffle Gift
Harry & David
Harry & David Mother's Day Artisan Truffle Gift

For the mom with a sweet tooth, nothing says, "I appreciate you," quite like a box of chocolates, and this assorted box of artisan truffles from Harry & David are sure to impress. 

$40
Uncommon Goods Family Cookbook
My Family Cookbook
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Family Cookbook

Help your mom compile all her favorite recipes for a meaningful gift she can pass down to the family when she's ready.

$30

Under $100

Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas
Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas
Nordstrom
Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas

Gift Mom these stylish, soft pajamas.

$88
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser

Transform mom's space and spirit with this sleek diffuser-humidifier duo. The cool mist scented with Alo essential oils is perfect for unwinding after a long day. 

$98
1-800 Flowers Mother's Day Bouquet
1800 flowers delivery
1800Flowers
1-800 Flowers Mother's Day Bouquet

Nothing says Mother's Day quite like a fresh and colorful bouquet of flowers, and we especially love this one with sunflowers, roses and lilies for a morning she won't forget. Head to 1800Flowers to get bouquet ready for delivery, all at different price points.

$50 AND UP
Mark & Graham Large Scalloped Pocket Pouch
LARGE SCALLOPED POCKET POUCH
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Large Scalloped Pocket Pouch

Monogrammed gifts are a go-to purchase for Mother's Day, and we love this adorable pouch from Mark & Graham that can just as easily be slipped into her purse as carried by itself.

$79$70
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

As the name suggests, Mom will be thrilled to live in these high-waisted Zella leggings made of buttery soft fabric that keeps her smooth in all the right places.

$59
Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress
Ribbed Long Slipdress
Nordstrom
Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress

This body-shaping slip dress from Skims is the perfect spring and summer dress, and it comes in a wide range of neutral colors, so you can find one that works best.

$78
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Sephora
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit

Show Mom you care with this complete skincare routine from beauty brand, Sunday Reilly, which includes viral favorites C.E.O. Vitamin C and Good Genes serums.

$178$95
Hanna Andersson Cherry Cheer Matching Family Pajamas
Cherry Cheer Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson Cherry Cheer Matching Family Pajamas

Surprise the new mom in your life with these matching family pajamas from Hanna Anderson. Available in sizes from 0-3 months all the way up to an adult XXL, there are options for everyone. For an extra gift, arrange a family photoshoot once everyone is dressed.

$82 AND UP

 

Under $200

For Love & Lemons Cable Knit Cardigan
For Love & Lemons Cable Knit Cardigan
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Cable Knit Cardigan

She'll squeal for joy when she sees this super-cozy oversized cardigan from For Love & Lemons for her on Mother's Day Morning. 

$189$120
AllBirds Women's Tree Loungers
Women's Tree Loungers
AllBirds
AllBirds Women's Tree Loungers

If your mom is always on the go, she'll be obsessed with these ultra-cozy slides from AllBirds, made with breathable eucalyptus fiber to keep her feet cool no matter how fast she's going.

$100
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker

Help make meal prep easier with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.

$120$100
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie

Surprise Mom with this best-selling charcuterie assortment from Williams Sonoma, which includes an array of cured meats, artisan cheese and rustic bread that will impress any foodie.

$120

 

