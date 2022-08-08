Hot off the heels of a very successful 2021, Samsung is gearing up for their Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to unveil a new generation of smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds. If you're looking to stay ahead of the rest, now's your chance to reserve your spot for the newest Galaxy devices.

Through tomorrow, August 9 at 11:59 PM ET, shoppers can reserve their spot to be one of the first to bring home the most innovative electronics to date—and save up to $200 on their Samsung devices at the same time. By reserving the new devices with your name, email and phone number, you'll be able to pre-order the newest Samsung Galaxy family members on Wednesday, August 10.

Reserve the Upcoming Devices

Signing up today will get you up to $200 in Samsung credits, which can be used during pre-order for the new products. Reserve a new Galaxy phone and get a $100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products. Shoppers who reserve their spots for new Galaxy Watches will get $50 in Samsung credits. You can also score a $30 credit for reserving the latest Galaxy Buds.

No matter which option you choose to get here, the moment Samsung unveils its new releases, the savings start—so you won't want to miss out. Click the link below and reserve your spot today.

When you come back to Samsung for pre-order, you'll get the option to renew for any of the below offers:

Get $200 Samsung Credit when you reserve the whole Galaxy family (Smartphone, Watch, and Buds).

Get $100 Samsung Credit when you reserve the next Galaxy Smartphone.

Get $150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle.

Get $130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle.

Get $80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle.

Get $50 Samsung Credit when you reserve the next Galaxy Watch.

Get $30 Samsung Credit when you reserve the next Galaxy Buds.

