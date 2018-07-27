Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged

It looks like yet another Hollywood couple is engaged!

Following the recent engagement of other young couples -- Ariana Grande to Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin -- multiple outlets are reporting that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are also set to tie the knot!

The duo, who have been dating for approximately two months, made it official last week in London on Chopra’s 36th birthday, People reports.

According to to the magazine, 25-year-old Jonas shut down a Tiffany jewelry store in New York City to buy an engagement ring before popping the question.

ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

Here’s more on the couple’s whirlwind romance:

