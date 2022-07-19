Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 10 Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags for Your Next Summer Vacation

By Wesley Horvath‍
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage
If you have a summer vacation on the horizon, you've already drafted up a packing list. Even if you have all your vacation essentials ready to go, your plans could be re-routed by a lackluster suitcase. Thankfully, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has plenty of deals on durable luggage and other travel bags to keep all your travel essentials safe.

Since the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only comes around once a year, the retailer goes all out; there are thousands of deals to shop. Some highlights from this year's sale include Spanx faux leather leggingsZendaya's UGG slippers and tons of bras and underwear. However, Nordstrom has some underrated deals on luggage from high-quality suitcase brands like Tumi, Vacay and more. The annual sale has various types of luggage, such as tropical-printed duffle bags, water-resistant suitcases and even expandable spinner suitcases. All the designs streamline summer travel—especially if your luggage needs to survive a trip through the airport.

Plus, the retailer has a suitcase and carry-on bag for every occasion. Need a hard-body suitcase that has spinner wheels that swivel 360º? Try the Tumi V4 International Expandable Spinner Carry-On. Or do you need a cute duffle bag that doesn't look like a bulky, boring bag? Then, the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag might be your perfect match. 

From now until July 31, you can shop and save on all of the toiletry bags, duffle bags, carry-ons and suitcases you need for your next big trip. Save 33% on the Vacay Future Elements Daydream Spinner Suitcase, and keep your sunscreen and swimwear safe during your travels. "Held up well on flights. Roomy and easy to handle. I would buy again in the future," one Nordstrom reviewer notes.

Below, check out our favorite deals on durable luggage and other travel bags during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Tumi Alpha 3 Slim Deluxe Portfolio
Tumi Alpha 3 Slim Deluxe Portfolio

You can attach this portfolio bag to your rolling suitcase thanks to its nifty Add-A-Bag sleeve. (Which makes navigating the airport or hotel a lot easier.)

$450$315
Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag
Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag

It has an expandable design, water-resistant fabric and a padded laptop sleeve built into the design. Plus, this duffle bag is made from REPREVE recycled polyester.

$200$134
Vacay Future Elements Daydream 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase
Vacay Future Elements Daydream 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase

This teal-pink gradient suitcase is a dream for your next trip. It's the perfect size for checked luggage. This spinner suitcase's removable internal wet pockets make it even easier to store your damp swimsuit.

$225$150
Ted Baker London Tomint Print Toiletry Case
Ted Baker London Tomint Print Toiletry Case

Finally, a cute toiletry case to keep your toothbrush, floss, makeup and other bathroom essentials organized. 

$115$77
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit

A convenient bag with water-resistant fabric and a waterproof zipper.

$35$20
Vacay Future Uptown Ombré 20-Inch Spinner Carry-On
Vacay Future Uptown Ombré 20-Inch Spinner Carry-On

This Vacay carry-on suitcase has an expansion zipper that adds up to two inches to this bag's depth. That makes it easier to stuff your suitcase full of last-minute vacay necessities. 

$185$110
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On

The hard exterior will keep your laptop and other carry-on items secure during your flight or cross-country roadtrip. This spinner suitcase also comes with a TSA-approved locked and two different retractable handles.

$695$486
Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag
Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag

The perfect faux leather duffle bag does exist, and it's 33% off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

$265$177
Aimee Kestenberg Jewel Strut Runway Spots 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Aimee Kestenberg Jewel Strut Runway Spots 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase

Spruce up your vacation luggage with this animal print suitcase. This spinner suitcase by Aimee Kestenberg is equipped with a two-way zip-around closure and spinner wheels for added convenience. 

$185$110
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Water Resistant Duffle Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Water Resistant Duffle Bag

Sling this tropical-printed duffle bag over your shoulder, then you're ready to set off to your beach getaway.

$90$53

