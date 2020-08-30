Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Last Day to Take 33% Off UGG Boots

Get a great deal on UGG boots at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends!

The UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot is currently 33% off, priced just under $120 (regularly $179.95). The popular boot is a staple for cold weather, featuring toggle closure, genuine shearling and a moisture-wicking wool-rich blend lining that keeps the feet warm during winter. Plus, the cozy, comfy style has a hidden wedge to give height and a fashionable look. The chic and practical boot is available in chestnut, black and charcoal shades.

We suggest you hurry and add to cart as items are selling out quickly at the department store's biggest sale event.

Shop this great deal on UGG boots.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. The Anniversary Sale ends this weekend on Aug. 30. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

