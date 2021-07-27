Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Tomorrow: Best Deals on Luggage

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone TOMORROW and if you're ready to get back into traveling you don't want to miss the amazing deals on luggage, bags and travel accessories from top brands.

Whether you're looking for a durable suitcase for a long trip or a lightweight duffle for a quick weekend getaway, the Anniversary Sale has a range of choices for any wanderlust. Shop markdowns on luggage from traveler favorites like Tumi, Calpak, Briggs & Riley, and Herschel.

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, you can get a sneak peek at sale items now or sign up for a Nordstrom credit card to shop today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best luggage deals from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Luggage Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag Nordstrom Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag Great for weekend getaways, this Tumi duffle can be carried as a top handle or a crossbody. Additional features include protective metal feet, luggage handle sleeve and Tumi Tracer -- a complimentary program that traces lost or stolen bags. $264 (REGULARLY $395) Buy Now

