Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Tomorrow: Best Deals on Luggage

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone TOMORROW and if you're ready to get back into traveling you don't want to miss the amazing deals on luggage, bags and travel accessories from top brands.

Whether you're looking for a durable suitcase for a long trip or a lightweight duffle for a quick weekend getaway, the Anniversary Sale has a range of choices for any wanderlust. Shop markdowns on luggage from traveler favorites like Tumi, Calpak, Briggs & Riley, and Herschel. 

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, you can get a sneak peek at sale items now or sign up for a Nordstrom credit card to shop today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best luggage deals from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Luggage Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Ted Baker London Frutes Duffle Bag
Ted Baker London Frutes Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Frutes Duffle Bag
This duffel fits everything for a weekend getaway. 
$117 (REGULARLY $195)
Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag
This bag from Herschel is the one you want to take on weekend trips. It's crafted for durability, but the best part of this bag is it's special shoe compartment. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit
Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit
Nordstrom
Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit
A luxe pebbled leather travel case for toiletries, cosmetics and other small essentials. 
$100 (REGULARLY $195)
Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On
Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On
Nordstrom
Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On
The Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch Carry-On is perfect for the practical traveler. This carry-on rolling suitcase has four wheels, zip closure, durable nylon exterior and interior expansion system that'll fit so much more than you think. 
$342 (REGULARLY $569)
Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case
Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case
Nordstrom
Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case
No more tangled necklaces and damaged earrings thanks to this chic, compact travel jewelry case. 
$70 (REGULARLY $105)
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Nordstrom
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Back to school shopping means backpack and you don't get much more stylish than this one from Herschel Supply Co.
$20 (REGULARLY $32)
Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk
Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk
Nordstrom
Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk
Take 40% off this extra durable hardside luggage, which has free-spinning wheels and an aircraft-grade aluminum Outsider handle. 
$390 (REGULARLY $649)
Tumi Sycamore Slim Nylon Briefcase
Tumi Sycamore Slim Nylon Briefcase
Nordstrom
Tumi Sycamore Slim Nylon Briefcase
Tumi has some of the best travel briefcases. This slim nylon design lots of storage compartments, removable crossbody strap and a trolley strap. 
$284 (REGULARLY $425)
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Nordstrom
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Jump on this awesome deal to get a stylish Calpak carry-on suitcase for under $100. We love the statement-making terrazzo pattern. 
$99 (REGULARLY $165)
Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag
Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag
Great for weekend getaways, this Tumi duffle can be carried as a top handle or a crossbody. Additional features include protective metal feet, luggage handle sleeve and Tumi Tracer -- a complimentary program that traces lost or stolen bags. 
$264 (REGULARLY $395)

