Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Designer Clothing and Accessories

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off with early access to store credit card holders!

For a limited time only, bargain hunters can grab discounts on brands like Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Burberry, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, and more. 

The annual mega sale features major markdowns on designer clothing and accessories, active wear, women’s and men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, fine jewelry , home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily! 

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. If you want to check out even faster, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

The big sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before the prices go back up on Aug. 31. 

Check with ET Style for more hot deals!

Bernice Leather Moto Jacket
Lafayette 148 New York
Lafayette 148 New York Bernice Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Bernice Leather Moto Jacket
Lafayette 148 New York

This vibrant moto jacket with a streamlined silhouette is a classic piece for your wardrobe. 

REGULARLY$1,498

Heritage 56mm Sunglasses
Prada
Prada Heritage 56mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Heritage 56mm Sunglasses
Prada

Stay on-trend with a pair of chic designer sunnies featuring chunky geometric frames.

REGULARLY $272

Greca Leather Strap Men’s Watch, 41mm
Versace
Versace Greco Leather Strap Men’s Watch, 41mm
Nordstrom
Greca Leather Strap Men’s Watch, 41mm
Versace

Versace’s Greca logo strap watch boasts a screwhead bezel with a sleek leather strap.  

REGULARLY $1,250

Inlay Boucle Tweed Knit Jacket
St. John Collection
St. John Collection Inlay Boucle Tweed Knit Jacket
Nordstrom
Inlay Boucle Tweed Knit Jacket
St. John Collection

Slip into St. John’s tweed knit jacket for a timeless look.

REGULARLY $1,795

Scottie Floral Silk Blouse
Lafayette 148 New York
Lafayette 148 New York Scottie Floral Silk Blouse
Nordstrom
Scottie Floral Silk Blouse
Lafayette 148 New York

A versatile floral button-down shirt with a hidden-button pocket made from 100% silk. 

REGULARLY $648

Dot Cutout Sleeve High/Low Top
Akris Punto
Akris Punto Dot Cutout Sleeve High/Low Top
Nordstrom
Dot Cutout Sleeve High/Low Top
Akris Punto

This polyester shirt with a wide neckline and three-quarter length sleeve is perfect for a polka dot-loving fashion maven. 

REGULARLY $595

Jaflink Stretch Wool Suit Jacket
BOSS
BOSS Jaflink Stretch Wool Suit Jacket
Nordstrom
Jaflink Stretch Wool Suit Jacket
BOSS

Add a little glam to your business attire in a Boss jaflink stretch fitted wool jacket.

REGULARLY $545

Olivier 58mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford 'Olivier' 58mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Olivier 58mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford

Classic Tom Ford frames featuring wood-grain texture and full UV protection. 

REGULARLY $430

Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf
Halogen
Halogen Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf
Nordstrom
Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf
Halogen

Get wrapped up in an elegant cashmere scarf from Halogen.

REGULARLY $149

Mini Crystal Stud Earrings
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Mini Crystal Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Mini Crystal Stud Earrings
Kate Spade

These Kate Spade mini crystal round stud earrings add a pop of glam to your look. 

REGULARLY $38

Zen Silk Tie
Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo Zen Silk Tie
Nordstrom
Zen Silk Tie
Salvatore Ferragamo

A geometric patterned tie made from pure silk. 

REGULARLY $190

