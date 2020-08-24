The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off with early access to store credit card holders!

For a limited time only, bargain hunters can grab discounts on brands like Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Burberry, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, and more.

The annual mega sale features major markdowns on designer clothing and accessories, active wear, women’s and men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, fine jewelry , home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily!

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. If you want to check out even faster, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

The big sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before the prices go back up on Aug. 31.

Check with ET Style for more hot deals!

Bernice Leather Moto Jacket Lafayette 148 New York Nordstrom Bernice Leather Moto Jacket Lafayette 148 New York This vibrant moto jacket with a streamlined silhouette is a classic piece for your wardrobe. REGULARLY$1,498 $898.90 at Nordstrom

Heritage 56mm Sunglasses Prada Nordstrom Heritage 56mm Sunglasses Prada Stay on-trend with a pair of chic designer sunnies featuring chunky geometric frames. REGULARLY $272 $181.90 at Nordstrom

Greca Leather Strap Men’s Watch, 41mm Versace Nordstrom Greca Leather Strap Men’s Watch, 41mm Versace Versace’s Greca logo strap watch boasts a screwhead bezel with a sleek leather strap. REGULARLY $1,250 $836.90 at Nordstrom

Inlay Boucle Tweed Knit Jacket St. John Collection Nordstrom Inlay Boucle Tweed Knit Jacket St. John Collection Slip into St. John’s tweed knit jacket for a timeless look. REGULARLY $1,795 $1,076.90 at Nordstrom

Scottie Floral Silk Blouse Lafayette 148 New York Nordstrom Scottie Floral Silk Blouse Lafayette 148 New York A versatile floral button-down shirt with a hidden-button pocket made from 100% silk. REGULARLY $648 $388.90 at Nordstrom

Dot Cutout Sleeve High/Low Top Akris Punto Nordstrom Dot Cutout Sleeve High/Low Top Akris Punto This polyester shirt with a wide neckline and three-quarter length sleeve is perfect for a polka dot-loving fashion maven. REGULARLY $595 $356.90 at Nordstrom

Jaflink Stretch Wool Suit Jacket BOSS Nordstrom Jaflink Stretch Wool Suit Jacket BOSS Add a little glam to your business attire in a Boss jaflink stretch fitted wool jacket. REGULARLY $545 $271.90 at Nordstrom

Olivier 58mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Nordstrom Olivier 58mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Classic Tom Ford frames featuring wood-grain texture and full UV protection. REGULARLY $430 $287.90 at Nordstrom

Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf Halogen Nordstrom Diagonal Rib Cashmere Scarf Halogen Get wrapped up in an elegant cashmere scarf from Halogen. REGULARLY $149 $98.80 at Nordstrom

Mini Crystal Stud Earrings Kate Spade Nordstrom Mini Crystal Stud Earrings Kate Spade These Kate Spade mini crystal round stud earrings add a pop of glam to your look. REGULARLY $38 $21.90 at Nordstrom

Zen Silk Tie Salvatore Ferragamo Nordstrom Zen Silk Tie Salvatore Ferragamo A geometric patterned tie made from pure silk. REGULARLY $190 $113.90 at Nordstrom

