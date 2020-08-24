The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering a variety of deals across categories, including savings on already affordable brands. However, if you're looking for deals on luxury buys, the department store has that, too, including one on a beautiful diamond ring.

The Bony Levy Audrey Diamond Eternity Ring is currently 34% off for $2,599.90 (regularly $3,995). Available in white or yellow gold, this timeless, elegant ring is handcrafted in 18-karat gold and boasts sparkly 1.07ct. diamonds. The style can be worn alone or stacked with rings from your existing jewelry collection. You can get this simply beautiful piece for someone special or as a gift to yourself.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom's annual sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

In addition to deals on fine jewelry, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers, skincare and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

