Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks Under $50
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived, and tons of items are on sale for under $50.
The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jacketsloungewear, skincare, and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals.
A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend.
Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals.
A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings.
Breathable mesh and a speed-lacing cage make for the perfect running sneaker.
Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look.
High waisted crop jeans in classic blue denim.
Add some flare to your wardrobe with a sleek button-down faux leather shirtdress with balloon sleeves.
A winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner, and lipstick available in pink, or neutral.
A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support.
This Thread and Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover will keep you warm, super soft and cozy.
These Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings are a steal for under $50.
