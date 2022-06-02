We can always rely on Nordstrom to deliver some of the year's best deals. And the retailer's Half-Yearly Sale, in particular, is providing so much shopping inspiration — with major savings on today's trending products just in time for summer 2022.

Through Sunday, June 5, shoppers can save up to 60% on fashion, beauty and home decor essentials from best-selling brands like Free People, Le Creuset, Sweaty Betty, Levi's, Kate Spade, UGG, SKIMS, L.L.Bean, Staud, Topshop and more.

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

As one of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year, there's certainly no shortage of can't-miss products to shop. That being said, there are a few standout items you won't want to miss, with some of our favorites being: Topshop's Texture Wrap Dress, a Levi's bomber jacket, UGG Fluff Yeah sandals, the internet-loved Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven and SKIMS' best-selling bralette style, among others.

Below, shop ET's picks for the 15 best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale — with products spanning across fashion, beauty, home decor essentials and more. Plus, check out everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 happening in July, and browse trending dresses to sport this summer.

