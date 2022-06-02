Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Best Deals on Bags, Home, Summer Essentials & More
We can always rely on Nordstrom to deliver some of the year's best deals. And the retailer's Half-Yearly Sale, in particular, is providing so much shopping inspiration — with major savings on today's trending products just in time for summer 2022.
Through Sunday, June 5, shoppers can save up to 60% on fashion, beauty and home decor essentials from best-selling brands like Free People, Le Creuset, Sweaty Betty, Levi's, Kate Spade, UGG, SKIMS, L.L.Bean, Staud, Topshop and more.
As one of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year, there's certainly no shortage of can't-miss products to shop. That being said, there are a few standout items you won't want to miss, with some of our favorites being: Topshop's Texture Wrap Dress, a Levi's bomber jacket, UGG Fluff Yeah sandals, the internet-loved Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven and SKIMS' best-selling bralette style, among others.
Below, shop ET's picks for the 15 best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale — with products spanning across fashion, beauty, home decor essentials and more. Plus, check out everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 happening in July, and browse trending dresses to sport this summer.
The Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag has contrast stitching which accentuates the smooth leather and sturdy silhouette. You can switch between the top carry handle or removable shoulder strap.
The transparent Steve Madden Isa Wedge is a sandal that can truly go with anything.
The Bobbie Brown Luxe Lipstick will bring a vibrant, nourishing color to your lips this summer.
Just add water and your favorite essential oil to this travel-sized aromatherapy diffuser to have your space filled with relaxing scents.
The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits.
Marc Fisher heeled sandals should definitely be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Bounce into summer in style with this flouncy and exquisite Topshop frock.
This cooking essential from Le Creuset is a best-seller for a reason — and it's now available in ten, fresh colors for summer.
Tap into designer trends on the cheap with these cat-eye sunnies.
Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.
UGG's key lime-colored slingback sandal is a fan of fashion aficionados and supermodels, alike.
These chic, straight-leg jeans are faded and fitting.
Boost your lashes with a voluminous touch — provided by the Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set, of course.
Suit up for your next gym outing in these plush Sweaty Betty leggings.
