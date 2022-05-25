We can always rely on Nordstrom to deliver some of the year's best deals. And the retailer's Half-Yearly Sale, in particular, is providing so much shopping inspiration for summer 2022 — with major savings on today's trending products just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

It's true: happening now through June 5, shoppers can save up to 60% on fashion, beauty and home decor essentials from best-selling brands like Free People, Le Creuset, Sweaty Betty, Levi's, Kate Spade, UGG, SKIMS, L.L.Bean, Staud, Topshop and more.

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

As one of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year, there's certainly no shortage of can't-miss products to shop. That being said, there are a few standout items you won't want to miss, with some of our favorites being: Topshop's Texture Wrap Dress, a Levi's bomber jacket, UGG Fluff Yeah sandals, the internet-loved Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven and SKIMS' best-selling bralette style, among others.

Below, shop ET's picks for the 15 best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale — with products spanning across fashion, beauty, home decor essentials and more. Plus, check out the best Memorial Day beauty sales happening right now, and browse trending dresses to sport this summer.

