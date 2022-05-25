Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Just Dropped — Save Up to 60% on Free People, UGG and More
We can always rely on Nordstrom to deliver some of the year's best deals. And the retailer's Half-Yearly Sale, in particular, is providing so much shopping inspiration for summer 2022 — with major savings on today's trending products just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
It's true: happening now through June 5, shoppers can save up to 60% on fashion, beauty and home decor essentials from best-selling brands like Free People, Le Creuset, Sweaty Betty, Levi's, Kate Spade, UGG, SKIMS, L.L.Bean, Staud, Topshop and more.
As one of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year, there's certainly no shortage of can't-miss products to shop. That being said, there are a few standout items you won't want to miss, with some of our favorites being: Topshop's Texture Wrap Dress, a Levi's bomber jacket, UGG Fluff Yeah sandals, the internet-loved Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven and SKIMS' best-selling bralette style, among others.
Below, shop ET's picks for the 15 best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale — with products spanning across fashion, beauty, home decor essentials and more. Plus, check out the best Memorial Day beauty sales happening right now, and browse trending dresses to sport this summer.
Marc Fisher heeled sandals should definitely be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Bounce into summer in style with this flouncy and exquisite Topshop frock.
This cooking essential from Le Creuset is a best-seller for a reason — and it's now available in ten, fresh colors for summer.
Elevate any outfit with a little extra structure, provided by this uniquely shaped and sunny Staud purse.
Tap into designer trends on the cheap with these cat-eye sunnies.
Treat your summer skincare routine to a luxe touch with Clinique's cult-favorite Clarifying Lotion.
Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.
This 4-in-1 exfoliating treatment is chock-full of skin-soothing ingredients like Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid.
UGG's key lime-colored slingback sandal is a fan of fashion aficionados and supermodels, alike.
These chic, straight-leg jeans are faded and fitting.
The Capri Blue Volcano Jumbo Jar Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy wax blend, it's sure to fill your home with a tropical, fruity aroma.
We're all for getting a deal on any Kim Kardashian-approved style.
Lace up for any outdoor adventure in style with a durable boot from L.L.Bean — perfect for summer camping excursions and more.
Boost your lashes with a voluminous touch — provided by the Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set, of course.
Suit up for your next gym outing in these plush Sweaty Betty leggings.
