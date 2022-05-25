Shopping

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Just Dropped — Save Up to 60% on Free People, UGG and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Nordstrom

We can always rely on Nordstrom to deliver some of the year's best deals. And the retailer's Half-Yearly Sale, in particular, is providing so much shopping inspiration for summer 2022 — with major savings on today's trending products just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

It's true: happening now through June 5, shoppers can save up to 60% on fashion, beauty and home decor essentials from best-selling brands like Free People, Le Creuset, Sweaty Betty, Levi's, Kate Spade, UGG, SKIMS, L.L.Bean, Staud, Topshop and more.

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

As one of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year, there's certainly no shortage of can't-miss products to shop. That being said, there are a few standout items you won't want to miss, with some of our favorites being: Topshop's Texture Wrap Dress, a Levi's bomber jacket, UGG Fluff Yeah sandals, the internet-loved Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven and SKIMS' best-selling bralette style, among others.

Below, shop ET's picks for the 15 best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale — with products spanning across fashion, beauty, home decor essentials and more. Plus, check out the best Memorial Day beauty sales happening right now, and browse trending dresses to sport this summer.

Marc Fisher Cici Sandal
Marc Fisher Cici Sandal
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Cici Sandal

Marc Fisher heeled sandals should definitely be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

$130$78
Topshop Crinkle Texture Wrap Front Dress
Topshop Crinkle Texture Wrap Front Dress
Nordstrom
Topshop Crinkle Texture Wrap Front Dress

Bounce into summer in style with this flouncy and exquisite Topshop frock.

$84$50
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Nordstrom
Le Creuset Dutch Oven

This cooking essential from Le Creuset is a best-seller for a reason — and it's now available in ten, fresh colors for summer.

$380$250
Staud Acute Shoulder Bag
Staud Acute Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Staud Acute Shoulder Bag

Elevate any outfit with a little extra structure, provided by this uniquely shaped and sunny Staud purse.

$350$245
BP. Oval Sunglasses
BP. Oval Sunglasses
Nordstrom
BP. Oval Sunglasses

Tap into designer trends on the cheap with these cat-eye sunnies.

$15$6
Clinique Clarifying Lotion Face Toner
Clinique Clarifying Lotion Face Toner
Nordstrom
Clinique Clarifying Lotion Face Toner

Treat your summer skincare routine to a luxe touch with Clinique's cult-favorite Clarifying Lotion.

$33$23
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.

$150$99
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.

$298$179
Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial
Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial
Nordstrom
Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial

This 4-in-1 exfoliating treatment is chock-full of skin-soothing ingredients like Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid.

$45$27
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

UGG's key lime-colored slingback sandal is a fan of fashion aficionados and supermodels, alike.

$100$50
Good American '90s Duster Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Good American '90s Duster Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American '90s Duster Crop Straight Leg Jeans

These chic, straight-leg jeans are faded and fitting.

$147$87
Capri Blue Volcano Jumbo Jar Candle
Capri Blue Volcano Jumbo Jar Candle
Nordstrom
Capri Blue Volcano Jumbo Jar Candle

The Capri Blue Volcano Jumbo Jar Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy wax blend, it's sure to fill your home with a tropical, fruity aroma.

$94$61
SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette
SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette
Nordstrom
SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette

We're all for getting a deal on any Kim Kardashian-approved style.

$32$19
L.L.Bean 8-Inch Bean Boot
L.L.Bean 8-Inch Bean Boot
Nordstrom
L.L.Bean 8-Inch Bean Boot

Lace up for any outdoor adventure in style with a durable boot from L.L.Bean — perfect for summer camping excursions and more.

$139$83
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
Nordstrom
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set

Boost your lashes with a voluminous touch — provided by the Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set, of course.

$23$16
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings

Suit up for your next gym outing in these plush Sweaty Betty leggings.

$100$50

