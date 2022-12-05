Nordstrom's Huge Holiday Sale Ends Tonight: Shop The 15 Best Deals to Save Up to 60% On Gifts
Nordstrom's extended Cyber Monday sale is still live for one last day today. Through December 5, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty up to 60% off. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these holiday savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to save on your last-minute gift shopping before the it's too late.
Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier by categorizing their holiday deals by gift recipient. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all. Our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens are all marked down during this incredible early Black Friday sale. Nordstrom even has discounts on festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit for the office Christmas party.
Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks for holiday deals from the Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Women
This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute.
If you know someone who's always cold or looking for a cozy sweater to lounge around in this winter, this Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep them warm.
When Lizzo herself endorses a product, you know it has to be good. This Sunday Riley face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow.
An enduring wardrobe staple complete with a belt fastening, this Karl Lagerfeld wool coat is ideal for keeping you warm and keeping the cold out.
Be warm and stylish this fall when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BLANKNYC.
Charms with the Tory Burch logo make this citrine green slider bracelet even more adorable. The slider style makes putting this bracelet on your wrist effortless.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Men
A classic chukka boot crafted from creamy suede perfect for a stylish look.
If you need a boxer drawer refresh, these Calvin Klein modern boxer briefs are supportive and feature a contoured pouch for an ideal fit.
The stretchy fit and tapered leg of these training pants are ideal for before, during and after your workout. Whether you're at the gym, running errands, or just walking the dog, these pants are a closet staple.
Dr. Martens are iconic shoes that withstand everything life may throw at you. The Jadon boots have a thick platform sole with an '80s-rewind profile while retaining the details of original Dr. Martens like yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loop.
Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Teens and Children
A little wind and rain won't stop anyone in this durable hooded jacket.
A layered mesh upper and lightweight, adjustable-fit cushioning make playtime extra-fun in these easy-on and stay-on sneakers.
This fun graphic tee is comfy in soft cotton and a great way to add character to her everyday look.
Don't let the kiddos miss out on wearing cozy UGGs too. Now you can get the shearling lined boots for almost 40% off.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
