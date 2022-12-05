Nordstrom's extended Cyber Monday sale is still live for one last day today. Through December 5, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty up to 60% off. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these holiday savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to save on your last-minute gift shopping before the it's too late.

Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier by categorizing their holiday deals by gift recipient. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all. Our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens are all marked down during this incredible early Black Friday sale. Nordstrom even has discounts on festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit for the office Christmas party.

Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks for holiday deals from the Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale.

Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Women

Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket Nordstrom Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute. $128 $77 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Men

Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants Nordstrom Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants The stretchy fit and tapered leg of these training pants are ideal for before, during and after your workout. Whether you're at the gym, running errands, or just walking the dog, these pants are a closet staple. $75 $50 Buy Now

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Nordstrom Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Dr. Martens are iconic shoes that withstand everything life may throw at you. The Jadon boots have a thick platform sole with an '80s-rewind profile while retaining the details of original Dr. Martens like yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loop. $200 $140 Buy Now

UGG Hyde Slide Slipper Nordstrom UGG Hyde Slide Slipper Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging. $100 $60 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Teens and Children

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

