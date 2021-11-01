Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here, and there is a TON of awesome home and kitchen items handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.

Oprah's lifestyle gift picks range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a SuperLatte starter kit from Meghan Markle-approved wellness brand Clevr, the Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, Beast Blender, Material Knife Trio, Lands Downunder cashmere-blend throw, GreenPan nonstick ceramic cookware set and more.

This year's Favorite Things highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet!

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Clevr/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Meghan Markle is making a mark on Oprah's Favorite Things. "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand." The media mogul loves the Golden SuperLatte by Clevr, which is included in the starter kit along with the Chai SuperLatte and a handheld milk frother. The SuperLattes are made with adaptogen and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. $74 $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now $74 $59 AT CLEVR W/CODE OPRAH Buy Now

BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i BlueAir/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i An air purifier is a practical buy and a great gift option, like the BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i. Good for medium-sized rooms, this compact air purifier filters air particles and removes pollutants and odors. $760 $608 AT AMAZON Buy Now

