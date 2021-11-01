Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here, and there is a TON of awesome home and kitchen items handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon

Oprah's lifestyle gift picks range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a SuperLatte starter kit from Meghan Markle-approved wellness brand Clevr, the Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, Beast Blender, Material Knife Trio, Lands Downunder cashmere-blend throw, GreenPan nonstick ceramic cookware set and more. 

This year's Favorite Things highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet! 

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!" 

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below. 

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit
clevr superlatte
Clevr/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit
Meghan Markle is making a mark on Oprah's Favorite Things. "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand." The media mogul loves the Golden SuperLatte by Clevr, which is included in the starter kit along with the Chai SuperLatte and a handheld milk frother. The SuperLattes are made with adaptogen and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. 
$74$59 AT AMAZON
$74$59 AT CLEVR W/CODE OPRAH
Wonderffle The Stuffed Waffle Iron
Wonderffle The Stuffed Waffle Iron
Wonderffle/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Wonderffle The Stuffed Waffle Iron
This waffle iron lets you make stuffed Belgian waffles. Yes, stuffed!
$49 AT AMAZON
Beast Blender and Hydration System
beast blender
Beast/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Beast Blender and Hydration System
Don't be fooled by how pretty this blender is. The Beast Blender is powerful and creates ultra-smooth blends. The hydration system also lets you blend fruits and veggies. 
$185 AT AMAZON
Flamingo Estate The Three Sisters Candles Set
Flamingo Estates
Flamingo Estates/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Flamingo Estate The Three Sisters Candles Set
A chic candle set with three scented candles that smell like an herb garden called Roma Heirloom Tomato, Climbing Tuscan Rosemary, Adriatic Muscatel Sage. 
$115 AT AMAZON
BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i
blueair air purifier
BlueAir/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i
An air purifier is a practical buy and a great gift option, like the BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i. Good for medium-sized rooms, this compact air purifier filters air particles and removes pollutants and odors. 
$760$608 AT AMAZON
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
barefoot dreams robe
Barefoot Dreams/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Like so many celebs, Oprah also loves the buttery soft, plush robes by Barefoot Dreams. 
$158 AT AMAZON
Mi Cocina The Classic Apron
Mi Cocina
Mi Cocina/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Mi Cocina The Classic Apron
A denim apron that's fashionable and functional. 
$99$79 AT AMAZON
Branché Beauty Belle de Nuit Eye Masque and Chouchou Silk Scrunchie Gift Set
Branché Beauty
Branché Beauty/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Branché Beauty Belle de Nuit Eye Masque and Chouchou Silk Scrunchie Gift Set
Made of 100% silk, this eye mask completely blocks out light. Plus, it helps protect the delicate skin around the eyes as you move around the bed throughout your slumber. It also comes with a matching hair scrunchie! 
$65 AT AMAZON
The Urban + The Mystic The Love Bowl
The Urban and Mystic's The Love Bowl.jpeg
The Urban + Mystic/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
The Urban + The Mystic The Love Bowl
Give the sign of unconditional love by gifting this beautiful heart-shaped pink onyx bowl and rose quartz crystals. 
$100$80 AT AMAZON
Voyage et Cie Sel de Bain Botanical Mineral Salts
Voayage et Cie Bath Salts
Sel de Bain Voyage et Cie/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Voyage et Cie Sel de Bain Botanical Mineral Salts
For the one who loves to soak in the tub, gift this beautifully bottled botanical mineral bath salt. These are originally $40-$110, but you can save 20% with code "oprah" at voyageetcie.com.
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON
$40 AND UP AT SEL DE BAIN
UMA Pure Calm Bath and Body Oils Wellness Gift Set
Uma Oils
UMA Oils/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
UMA Pure Calm Bath and Body Oils Wellness Gift Set
No at-home spa experience is complete without beauty oils. Gift this set of bath oil and body oil from UMA that'll encourage relaxation with one whiff. With code "oprah", save 20% on this set at umaoils.com. 
$165 AT AMAZON
$165 AT UMA OILS
The Foggy Dog Bandana, Leash and Bag Set
The Foggy Dog Bandana Leash Set
The Foggy Dog / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
The Foggy Dog Bandana, Leash and Bag Set
Your furry friend will be the poshest-looking pup in town with this check-print bandana, leash and bag set. 
$93 AT AMAZON
$93 AT THE FOGGY DOG
All of Us The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
All of Us The Rounds Skintone Crayon Set
All of Us/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
All of Us The Rounds Skin Tone Crayons
All of Us offers beautiful crayons in eight different skin tone shades. 
$23 AT AMAZON
$23 AT ALL OF US
Bose Sleepbuds II
Bose Sleepbuds
Bose / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Bose Sleepbuds II
Know of an insomniac? Gift the Bose Sleepbuds II. It comfortably fits into the ear while playing soothing white noise. 
$249 AT AMAZON
$249 AT BOSE
PhoneSoap SurfaceSoap UV
PhoneSoap Surface Soap UV
PhoneSoap/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
PhoneSoap SurfaceSoap UV
A UV wand to take anywhere. Wave it over any surface and it'll kill 99.99% of bacteria, according to PhoneSoap. 
$200 AT AMAZON
$200 AT PHONESOAP
Ubah Hot Collection
Ubah Hot Collection
Ubah / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Ubah Hot Collection
An African-inspired sauce trio with three different types of heat and flavors. 
$60 AT AMAZON
$60 AT UBAH
Yedi Total Package Breadmaker
Yedi Total Package Bread Maker
Yedi / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Yedi Total Package Breadmaker
Making bread has never been easier than with the Yedi breadmaker -- just pour the ingredients and push a button to start the kneading and baking. 
$120 AT AMAZON
$120 AT YEDI
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set
Green Pan Reserve Ceramic NonStick 10piece Set
Green Pan Reserve/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set
These stunning nonstick ceramic pots and pans are sure to make cooking more fun. 
$400 AT AMAZON
$400 AT GREENPAN
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Lands Downunder/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Who wouldn't love to cozy up in this luxurious cashmere-blend throw this winter? These are 20% off with code 'oprah' at landsdownunder.com. 
$248 AT AMAZON
$248 AT LANDS DOWNUNDER
Material Knife Trio and Stand
Material Knife Trio
Material / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Material Knife Trio and Stand
Sharp and good-looking, the Material Knife Trio and Stand are an instant kitchen staple. 
$195 AT AMAZON
$195 AT MATERIAL

