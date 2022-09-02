Shopping

Patagonia Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies and More Fall Gear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
patagonia summer sale
Patagonia

Patagonia sales are rare, but when Labor Day weekend starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we gear up for fall activities, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear discounted to make way for new styles. 

Now extended through Monday, September 5, you can get up to 50% off men’s and women’s Patagonia clothing, including bestsellers like fleece jackets, t-shirts, and Synchilla vests. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the cool fall weather.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your adventures to come. Whether you're looking for a lightweight shirt or something cozy to keep you comfortable when the temperatures drop, Patagonia's summer deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood. 

Shop our top picks from Patagonia's Labor Day Sale below.

Best Men's Deals from the Patagonia Sale

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the fall and winter months ahead.

$119$83
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Patagonia
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"

Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year. 

$65$45
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee
Patagonia
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee

This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials. 

$39$27
Men's Nano Puff Vest
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Vest in Metric Orange
Patagonia
Men's Nano Puff Vest

Like the über-popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, this vest is great for everyday wear when a coat is too much but going without a jacket isn't an option.

$149$104
Men's Long-Sleeved Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Men's Long-Sleeved Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.

$89$62
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt

This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.

$55$38

Best Women's Deals from the Patagonia Sale

Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.

$199$139
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Patagonia
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights

These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking. 

$89$62
Women's Capilene Cool Daily Hoody
Women's Capilene® Cool Daily Hoody
Patagonia
Women's Capilene Cool Daily Hoody

This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.

$55$38
Baby Capilene Cool Daily Hoody
Baby Capilene Cool Daily Hoody
Patagonia
Baby Capilene Cool Daily Hoody

Match hoody styles with the kid in your life. This cute Capilene Cool Daily Hoody comes in sizes ranging from 3 months to 4T.

$39$27
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

If you're out at the beach or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.

$139$97
Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Nano Puff Jacket

If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.

$199$139
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.

 

$119$83
Ahnya Fleece Pants in Forge Grey
Ahnya Fleece Pants in Force Grey
Patagonia
Ahnya Fleece Pants in Forge Grey

These organic polyester pants are stretchy with high-quality elasticity, so they bounce right back to their shape easily. 

$79$55
Women's Fiona Parka in Smolder Blue
Patagonia Women's Fiona Parka in Smolder Blue
Patagonia
Women's Fiona Parka in Smolder Blue

This mega-popular mid-length parka is made from recycled polyester, has a durable water repellent finish and is insulated with recycled content.

$299$149

 RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Shop AirTags, Holders and Accessories

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 30% Off Backpacks and Bags

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men

The Best Running Shoes for Women

The Best Portable Grills in 2022 for Beaches, Backyard BBQs and More

 