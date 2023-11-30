Meadow Walker is paying homage to her late father, Paul Walker, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a throwback video of her surprising her dad for a visit. In the short video, Paul is shocked to see his daughter's face. She then leans in for a hug and he wraps his arms around her.

"10 years without you," she captioned the video. "I love you forever."

Similarly, Meadow paid tribute to her father in September on what would have been his 50th birthday. The sweet tribute included a black-and-white photo of Paul hugging her as a child. In her caption, she thanked him for his "love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world." She added, "You are the most kind, humble generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash. He was 40. Earlier this year, Meadow paid tribute to her father when she made a cameo in the most recent Fast installment, Fast X. Speaking to ET at the film's premiere in Rome, Meadow explained why she waited until this latest iteration to honor her late father.

"I've always thought about honoring my dad [in a Fast film] just because it's such a big part of his life and my life," Meadow told ET. "But I was waiting for the right moment. I wanted it to be something super small and simple that was almost like an Easter egg. Like, if you didn't know who I was, you wouldn't even notice it. I know that's what my dad would want. My dad was always humble, very simple. I left my little mark and I can always share that with him."

Meadow had just one line in her cameo, but everyone felt she absolutely nailed it.

"I heard Louis [Leterrier], the director, gave me some comment of like seeing an actress be born in a day and all these things," Meadow said at the time. "And I was like, 'I don't know if I did that well.' But I was honestly very grateful to be in the scene with John [Cena] because he was so patient and so kind, and obviously I was extremely nervous."

Getty

Following Paul's tragic and untimely death, Meadow grew close to the Fast cast, especially with Vin Diesel. In fact, when Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021, it was Vin who walked Meadow down the aisle. And it was Vin's first child, daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, who served as Meadow's maid of honor. Vin posted a photo of his daughter and Meadow on her special day and reflected on the advice Paul gave him ahead of welcoming his first daughter.

"Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile," he captioned that post in part. "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor."

