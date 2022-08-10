Shopping

‘Plazacore Style’ Is All Over Our TikTok—And It’s One of Our Favorite Trends for Fall

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Plazacore Fall Trend
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While we're still relishing in the final weeks of a coastal grandmother and Meredith Blake summer, there's a new East Coast prep-adjacent style on the horizon for fall: Plazacore. The main inspiration for the aptly-named Plazacore is childhood literary figure and style icon Eloise from the book series and subsequent film Eloise at the Plaza.

In case you're unfamiliar with the children's book, Eloise at the Plaza revolves around a precocious six-year-old girl living in New York City's Plaza Hotel. The diminutive diva has a penchant for mildly terrorizing her nanny, stirring up mischief, and having impeccable style.

Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Top

This ruched blouse feels like a 2022 version of Eloise's signature ensemble.

$50

Plazacore puts an adult twist on Eloise's prim blouse-and-mini-skirt ensemble with influences from fellow queens of spoiled girl style, Blair Waldorf and Cher Horowitz. This generation's love for the '90s is also evident, as vintage Chanel-esque matching sets and tweed jackets are a clear inspiration for plazacore. The result is a perfectly preppy blend of Eloise-approved staples with a grown-up sensibility: bows and blazers, pastels and pearls, Mary Janes, and mini skirts.

Mango Tweed Jacket
Mango Tweed Jacket
ASOS
Mango Tweed Jacket

This tweed blazer reminds us of old-school Chanel in the best way, without the Chanel price tag.

$111$89

To help you get the look, we've curated a selection of apparel we could totally see a grown-up Eloise wearing in 2022. From an argyle skirt set to a pearl-encrusted headband to hotel-quality loungewear you can wear at home, here are our favorite Plazacore-inspired styles for bringing out your inner child. 

Skims Hotel Slipper
Skims Hotel Slipper
Skims
Skims Hotel Slipper

Even if you don't live at the Plaza, a hotel slipper is a must-have for an Eloise-inspired wardrobe.

$48
Loveshack Fancy Marseille Skirt
Loveshack Fancy Marseille Skirt
Revolve
Loveshack Fancy Marseille Skirt

Pair this preppy argyle mini skirt with its matching sweater and a pair of loafers or boots for the ultimate schoolgirl vibe.

$295$107
Deepa Gurnani Kareena Imitation Pearl Padded Headband
Deepa Gurnani Kareena Imitation Pearl Padded Headband
Nordstrom
Deepa Gurnani Kareena Imitation Pearl Padded Headband

Even Blair Waldorf would approve of this pearl-adorned decorative headband.

$98
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump

Both subversive and stylish, this refreshing take on the prim Mary Jane will pair perfectly with tights and a skirt for fall.

$70$47
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

If we had to guess what a grown-up Eloise might wear to Sunday brunch, this smocked midi dress is a solid contender.

$90$60
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Of course, every Eloise needs an equally adorable sleep set. This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.

$75
Abercrombie and Fitch Wrapped Suiting Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch Wrapped Suiting Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Wrapped Suiting Mini Skirt

The suit-inspired fit of this mini skirt just screams old money style, and the wrap waist is ultra-flattering.

$60
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits, and are a staple of true preppy style.

$150$110
Hill House Home The Belle Bow
Hill House Home The Belle Bow
Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Belle Bow

The grosgrain bow is every preppy little girl's go-to accessory, and Hill House Home's grown-up version comes in an array of classic colors including this lovely lilac.

$50
Abercrombie and Fitch Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Elegant yet unexpected, this ruffled black midi is a great staple to have in your closet for weddings, work events, and any event that requires a bit of sophistication. 

$130$60
Banana Republic Islet Blazer
Banana Republic Islet Blazer
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Islet Blazer

A good blazer makes any outfit look polished, and this baby blue hue is unique yet still refined.

$250$130
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe
Draper James
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe

An everyday look that can take you from day to night, the cotton blend is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day. Pair it with a denim jacket and a sneaker to go out for the night.

$150$99

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Score Kendall Jenner's Cowboy Style With These Western-Inspired Pieces

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 70% Off for Summer — Shop the Best Styles

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop Purses, Shoes, and More

17 Chunky Loafers for Women That’ll Step Up Their Shoe Game This Fall

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale for 30% Off

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom