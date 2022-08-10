‘Plazacore Style’ Is All Over Our TikTok—And It’s One of Our Favorite Trends for Fall
While we're still relishing in the final weeks of a coastal grandmother and Meredith Blake summer, there's a new East Coast prep-adjacent style on the horizon for fall: Plazacore. The main inspiration for the aptly-named Plazacore is childhood literary figure and style icon Eloise from the book series and subsequent film Eloise at the Plaza.
In case you're unfamiliar with the children's book, Eloise at the Plaza revolves around a precocious six-year-old girl living in New York City's Plaza Hotel. The diminutive diva has a penchant for mildly terrorizing her nanny, stirring up mischief, and having impeccable style.
This ruched blouse feels like a 2022 version of Eloise's signature ensemble.
Plazacore puts an adult twist on Eloise's prim blouse-and-mini-skirt ensemble with influences from fellow queens of spoiled girl style, Blair Waldorf and Cher Horowitz. This generation's love for the '90s is also evident, as vintage Chanel-esque matching sets and tweed jackets are a clear inspiration for plazacore. The result is a perfectly preppy blend of Eloise-approved staples with a grown-up sensibility: bows and blazers, pastels and pearls, Mary Janes, and mini skirts.
This tweed blazer reminds us of old-school Chanel in the best way, without the Chanel price tag.
To help you get the look, we've curated a selection of apparel we could totally see a grown-up Eloise wearing in 2022. From an argyle skirt set to a pearl-encrusted headband to hotel-quality loungewear you can wear at home, here are our favorite Plazacore-inspired styles for bringing out your inner child.
Even if you don't live at the Plaza, a hotel slipper is a must-have for an Eloise-inspired wardrobe.
Pair this preppy argyle mini skirt with its matching sweater and a pair of loafers or boots for the ultimate schoolgirl vibe.
Even Blair Waldorf would approve of this pearl-adorned decorative headband.
Both subversive and stylish, this refreshing take on the prim Mary Jane will pair perfectly with tights and a skirt for fall.
If we had to guess what a grown-up Eloise might wear to Sunday brunch, this smocked midi dress is a solid contender.
Of course, every Eloise needs an equally adorable sleep set. This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.
The suit-inspired fit of this mini skirt just screams old money style, and the wrap waist is ultra-flattering.
The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits, and are a staple of true preppy style.
The grosgrain bow is every preppy little girl's go-to accessory, and Hill House Home's grown-up version comes in an array of classic colors including this lovely lilac.
Elegant yet unexpected, this ruffled black midi is a great staple to have in your closet for weddings, work events, and any event that requires a bit of sophistication.
A good blazer makes any outfit look polished, and this baby blue hue is unique yet still refined.
An everyday look that can take you from day to night, the cotton blend is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day. Pair it with a denim jacket and a sneaker to go out for the night.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion
Score Kendall Jenner's Cowboy Style With These Western-Inspired Pieces
J.Crew Swimsuits Are 70% Off for Summer — Shop the Best Styles
Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop Purses, Shoes, and More
17 Chunky Loafers for Women That’ll Step Up Their Shoe Game This Fall
TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale for 30% Off
The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom