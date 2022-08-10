While we're still relishing in the final weeks of a coastal grandmother and Meredith Blake summer, there's a new East Coast prep-adjacent style on the horizon for fall: Plazacore. The main inspiration for the aptly-named Plazacore is childhood literary figure and style icon Eloise from the book series and subsequent film Eloise at the Plaza.

In case you're unfamiliar with the children's book, Eloise at the Plaza revolves around a precocious six-year-old girl living in New York City's Plaza Hotel. The diminutive diva has a penchant for mildly terrorizing her nanny, stirring up mischief, and having impeccable style.

Plazacore puts an adult twist on Eloise's prim blouse-and-mini-skirt ensemble with influences from fellow queens of spoiled girl style, Blair Waldorf and Cher Horowitz. This generation's love for the '90s is also evident, as vintage Chanel-esque matching sets and tweed jackets are a clear inspiration for plazacore. The result is a perfectly preppy blend of Eloise-approved staples with a grown-up sensibility: bows and blazers, pastels and pearls, Mary Janes, and mini skirts.

To help you get the look, we've curated a selection of apparel we could totally see a grown-up Eloise wearing in 2022. From an argyle skirt set to a pearl-encrusted headband to hotel-quality loungewear you can wear at home, here are our favorite Plazacore-inspired styles for bringing out your inner child.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Score Kendall Jenner's Cowboy Style With These Western-Inspired Pieces

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 70% Off for Summer — Shop the Best Styles

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop Purses, Shoes, and More

17 Chunky Loafers for Women That’ll Step Up Their Shoe Game This Fall

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale for 30% Off

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom