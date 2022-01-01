The holidays have come and gone, but many sales are still going strong -- and they're boasting some of the deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products, too. Now the chance to score on fresh goods for the new year is still very much a priority -- and shopping these sales give you the chance to do just that.

Many stores are currently offering major post-holiday shopping deals this year -- from retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like lululemon and Kate Spade, there's dozens of amazing sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

Even if you feel pretty stocked up on everything, between the complicated shipping deadlines and other COVID restrictions that shoppers saw throughout the holiday season, there's a good chance you might not have even been able get the gift you were pining over in time for the big day. But -- perhaps you can now, thanks to the plethora of after-holiday sales that are live and ready to shop now! Treat yourself in the new year.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best post-holiday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop online today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big during the biggest shopping season of the year!

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle goodies for 2022, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor (including discounted holiday pieces), stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

Looking for even more shopping inspiration for 2022? Don't miss ET's guide for everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in the new year.

The Best Post-Holiday Deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner The V7 Absolute does not disappoint. Designed to give your house full coverage, you'll look for things you can vacuum -- including hardwood floors where you can make use of the additional cleaner head and 30 minutes of run time. $350 $300 Buy Now

Best Post-Holiday Sales to Shop Now

Fashion Deals

Adidas: Kick off the new year with up to 40% off select styles at the Adidas 2022 sale.

Anthropologie: Anthropologie's biggest sale of the year is happening now! Take an extra 40% off ALL sale styles.

BaubleBar: Take up to 80% off trending jewelry pieces and ring in the New Year with some extra sparkle.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear through Coach Outlet's Clearance Event.

Crocs: Shop the Crocs sale and save on comfy styles for the whole family.

J.Crew: Take an extra 50% off sale cashmere sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm with the code BIGSALE.

JW PEI: Take up to 55% off on bestsellers at JW PEI.

lululemon: Give the gift of stylish, athleisure styles through lululemon -- and just in time for your New Year's resolutions.

Madewell: At Madewell, take an extra 30% off sale -- in store and online.

Michael Kors: Take an extra 15% off already-discounted sale items with the code BONUS15.

Reebok: Save an extra 50% on sale items with code GETDOWN.

Online Tech and TV Deals

Samsung: Samsung has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Bearaby: Shop best-selling weighted blankets to cozy up with this winter.

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s post-holiday sale.

Casper: Save 10% off select Casper mattresses at Casper's Gifting Sale.

Macy's: Take anywhere from 20%-60% off the retailer's most popular apparel, home decor, kitchen essentials, beauty, jewelry and more.

Nectar Sleep: Shop deals on Nectar Sleep's top-rated items for better sleep in the new year.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more through Wayfair's January deals.

Online Cookware Deals

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take up to 75% off hot items.

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on the biggest cookware staples from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more.

Online Beauty Deals

It Cosmetics: Save goodbye to 2021 and take 25% off products in the Bye Bye Collection.

Kiehl's: Take 30% off order of $150 or 25% off in-store and online on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum.

NuFACE: Shop trending NuFACE devices and take 40% off refreshed devices to ring in the new year -- no code required.

Sephora: Take an extra 20% off sale items with the code YEARENDSALE through Jan. 1.

SkinStore: The Winter Sale is on! Get up to 75% off, plus an extra 10% with the code EXTRA10.

Ulta: Enjoy weekly beauty deals at up to 50% off.

