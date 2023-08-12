Pottery Barn's Summer Warehouse Sale Ends This Weekend: Shop the Best Early Labor Day Home Deals
While it feels like summer just started, Labor Day is just a few weeks away and the holiday weekend's furniture sales are starting to heat up. If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room, or outdoor furniture, it's the final weekend to shop the Pottery Barn Summer Warehouse Sale with major discounts on furniture, decor, bedding and more.
Ahead of Labor Day 2023, you can score up to 50% off thousands of home items during Pottery Barn's sale. Everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is steeply discounted through Sunday, August 13.
An early holiday sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.
From lightweight linens to affordable sectionals and picturesque chaise loungers, we've found the best deals to shop from Pottery Barn's sale event before the weekend's over. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.
This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.
Sprawl out and soak up the sun over the long weekend in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes — two of which are discounted by $600 right now.
Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.
A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.
Black stripes and tassels make this lightweight 100% cotton throw perfect for the summer season.
Upgrade your outdoor lounging with this chair made using sustainably harvested mahogany. It's kiln-dried to prevent warping and mildew.
Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.
Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood.
These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget
Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair
Upgrade Your Space with Up to 35% Off Furniture and More at Apt2B
The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer
Travel Like a Pro: Apple AirTags Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023
The Best Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Upgrade Your Workspace
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space
The Best Space-Saving Furniture on Amazon for College Students
Save Up to 60% on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance Sale