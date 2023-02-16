Presidents' Day weekend is just a few days away. Along with celebrating past Commanders in Chief — and relishing some much-needed time off — it's a smart time to shop the biggest Presidents' Day 2023 sales.

Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score great deals on everything from furniture pieces, home decor and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us through the year. And though we've made it through the time period known as the holiday season, Presidents Day 2023 is historically a great time to find massive savings on big-ticket items.

From savings on furniture and home essentials at Wayfair,Macy's and Overstock, to scoring a major deal on electronics from Walmart and Best Buy, we're seeing some of the deepest discounts on big-ticket items since Black Friday. This year's Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2023, cozy blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech or a new mattress, you'll be able to find deep discounts. To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can ahead of the big weekend.

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture

Macy's Big Home Sale

The department store is taking up to 65% off of furniture, cookware, kitchen appliances and more.

Shop Macy's Deals

Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale

Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale is now running with deals on bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more, with some items up to 70% off.

Shop Overstock Deals

Middlebrook 2-drawer Storage Nightstand Overstock Middlebrook 2-drawer Storage Nightstand While TikTok is obsessed with snooping on what's on top of your nightstand, we're all about the nightstand itself. This best seller has a simple, modern look that we love. $226 $182 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Sales on Tech and Appliances

Walmart Deals on Tech

Big-box favorite Walmart has a number of deals on Apple products and more electronics.

Shop Walmart Deals

Best Buy Deals on Tech

Best Buy's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of markdowns on top tech and home appliances.

Shop Best Buy Deals

Samsung Deals on Appliances

Presidents' Day weekend is a great time to find deals on washer and dryer sets, and Samsung is offering discounts on great options.

Shop Samsung Deals

Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals

Levi's Warehouse Event

Ahead of Presidents' Day, Levi's is hosting a closeout sale with deals on spring fashion essentials.

Shop Levi's

Everlane

Everlane has a wealth of classic, high-quality staples on sale just in time to update your wardrobe for spring.

Shop Everlane

Kate Spade

One of our favorite accessories brands is offering 30% off your purchase from February 12-15 with code BLOOM.

Shop Kate Spade

Amazon Mattress Deals

Amazon carries a number of reputable mattress brands, and they're offering deep discounts on many of them ahead of Presidents' Day.

Shop Amazon Deals

Amerisleep Mattress Deals

Amerisleep is offering $450 of any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off select bed frames when you purchase a mattress.

Amerisleep AS3 Amerisleep Amerisleep AS3 Amerisleep's most popular mattress has cooling memory foam and a "medium" firmness for balanced comfort. $1749 $1299 Shop Now

Shop Amerisleep Deals

Deals on Avocado Green Mattress

Save 10% site-wide on a GOTS-certified mattress from Avocado.

Shop Avocado Deals

Layla Sleep Presidents' Day Deals

Once you have your mattress it's time to shop bedding, and Layla Sleep's bamboo sheets and weighted blankets are some of the best around. During their Presidents' Day Sale, take $70 off sheets, $100 of their comforter and $150 off of weighted blankets.

Shop Layla Sleep Deals

Presidents' Day Deals from Nectar

Take 25% or more off Nectar Sleep's premium memory foam mattresses.

Shop Nectar Deals

Saatva's Buy More, Save More Event

Save $300-$500 during Saatva's Presidents Day Savings event.

Shop Saatva Deals

