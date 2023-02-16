Presidents' Day 2023: The Best Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More
Presidents' Day weekend is just a few days away. Along with celebrating past Commanders in Chief — and relishing some much-needed time off — it's a smart time to shop the biggest Presidents' Day 2023 sales.
Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score great deals on everything from furniture pieces, home decor and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us through the year. And though we've made it through the time period known as the holiday season, Presidents Day 2023 is historically a great time to find massive savings on big-ticket items.
From savings on furniture and home essentials at Wayfair,Macy's and Overstock, to scoring a major deal on electronics from Walmart and Best Buy, we're seeing some of the deepest discounts on big-ticket items since Black Friday. This year's Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever.
Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2023, cozy blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech or a new mattress, you'll be able to find deep discounts. To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can ahead of the big weekend.
Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture
Macy's Big Home Sale
The department store is taking up to 65% off of furniture, cookware, kitchen appliances and more.
Swap out your non-stick pans for this sleek stainless steel set.
Snuggle into this fluffy armchair, available in two colors.
Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale
Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale is now running with deals on bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more, with some items up to 70% off.
While TikTok is obsessed with snooping on what's on top of your nightstand, we're all about the nightstand itself. This best seller has a simple, modern look that we love.
It seems the mid-century modern home decor look isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so scoop up these chairs while they're on sale. Choose from four earthy colors.
Best Presidents' Day Sales on Tech and Appliances
Walmart Deals on Tech
Big-box favorite Walmart has a number of deals on Apple products and more electronics.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist.
If you've yet to try them or you're replacing the pair that disappeared, now is a perfect time to buy.
Best Buy Deals on Tech
Best Buy's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of markdowns on top tech and home appliances.
Your current in-ear buds are cool, but what if they had the sonic power of JBL? These JBL earbuds last 40 hours while giving you deep bass, active noise canceling and ambient sound technology to keep music sounding amazing and help calls come through clearly.
Save big on a big TV. This 85" LED 4K UHD with Best Buys early Presidents' Day Sale (which also happens to be going on ahead of the Super Bowl. Win-win!).
Samsung Deals on Appliances
Presidents' Day weekend is a great time to find deals on washer and dryer sets, and Samsung is offering discounts on great options.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors. The clean, flat-panel design fits your home's style while MultiControl lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals
Levi's Warehouse Event
Ahead of Presidents' Day, Levi's is hosting a closeout sale with deals on spring fashion essentials.
A staple. A classic. A wardrobe necessity. And at a great price.
This sweet blouse with subtle details will take a plain outfit up a notch.
Everlane
Everlane has a wealth of classic, high-quality staples on sale just in time to update your wardrobe for spring.
Get a good deal on leggings so comfortable you can practically live in them.
Cashmere for just $100? Absolutely, yes.
Kate Spade
One of our favorite accessories brands is offering 30% off your purchase from February 12-15 with code BLOOM.
Carry everything you need in this darling tote bag, available in two colors.
This understated wallet is made trendy thanks to its quilting.
Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Deals
Amazon carries a number of reputable mattress brands, and they're offering deep discounts on many of them ahead of Presidents' Day.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Also, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.
Amerisleep Mattress Deals
Amerisleep is offering $450 of any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off select bed frames when you purchase a mattress.
Amerisleep's most popular mattress has cooling memory foam and a "medium" firmness for balanced comfort.
Deals on Avocado Green Mattress
Save 10% site-wide on a GOTS-certified mattress from Avocado.
This award-winning standard mattress is 10% off with code Save10 ahead of Presidents' Day.
Layla Sleep Presidents' Day Deals
Once you have your mattress it's time to shop bedding, and Layla Sleep's bamboo sheets and weighted blankets are some of the best around. During their Presidents' Day Sale, take $70 off sheets, $100 of their comforter and $150 off of weighted blankets.
Encourage the ultimate relaxation with this weighted blanket by Layla Sleep.
Presidents' Day Deals from Nectar
Take 25% or more off Nectar Sleep's premium memory foam mattresses.
Sleep more soundly with Nectar's top-rated Memory Foam Mattress -- and save big on the style ahead of Presidents' Day weekend.
Saatva's Buy More, Save More Event
Save $300-$500 during Saatva's Presidents Day Savings event.
This award-winning mattress boasts a hybrid innerspring design.
You can never go wrong with a memory foam mattress,
