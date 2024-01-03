Sales & Deals

Recover From New Year Workouts With The Best Theragun Deals from Therabody's New Year Sale

Theragun Pro
Therabody
Therabody's massage devices are on sale to help you recover and relax in the new year.

Whether keeping fit and healthy is your New Year's resolution or you're still recovering from holiday season stress, we never hesitate to recommend Theraguns. The handheld percussive massagers from Therabody are some of the best recovery devices on the market. And right now, thanks to a New Year Sale on the brand's website, you can save up to $250 on the top-rated massage guns. 

Theraguns are the perfect budget-friendly substitute for a private masseuse. Therabody's 2024 New Year discounts include $50 off the new Theragun Sense, $30 off Oprah's favorite Theragun Mini, and as much as $250 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro (5th Generation)

Theragun Pro (5th Generation)
Therabody

Theragun Pro (5th Generation)

Smarter and quieter than ever before, the latest Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief. You get all the power with none of the sound, thanks to the PRO's new design that also features visually-guided, built-in routines.

$599 $499

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)
Therabody

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere.

$599 $349

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Therabody

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $169

Theragun Sense

Theragun Sense
Therabody

Theragun Sense

A smaller, gentler massage therapy device, Theragun’s newest massage gun is its first FDA registered medical device that combines percussive massage with haptics, heart rate sensor and breathwork for mindfulness in moments.

$299 $249

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle
Therabody

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

Get the powerful deep muscle treatment of Theragun PRO with the anytime-anywhere compact design of the Theragun mini. 

$798 $518

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $250 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

