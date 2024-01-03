Whether keeping fit and healthy is your New Year's resolution or you're still recovering from holiday season stress, we never hesitate to recommend Theraguns. The handheld percussive massagers from Therabody are some of the best recovery devices on the market. And right now, thanks to a New Year Sale on the brand's website, you can save up to $250 on the top-rated massage guns.

Shop Therabody's New Year Sale

Theraguns are the perfect budget-friendly substitute for a private masseuse. Therabody's 2024 New Year discounts include $50 off the new Theragun Sense, $30 off Oprah's favorite Theragun Mini, and as much as $250 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro (5th Generation) Therabody Theragun Pro (5th Generation) Smarter and quieter than ever before, the latest Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief. You get all the power with none of the sound, thanks to the PRO's new design that also features visually-guided, built-in routines. $599 $499 Shop Now

Theragun Pro (4th Generation) Therabody Theragun Pro (4th Generation) The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $349 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $169 Shop Now

Theragun Sense Therabody Theragun Sense A smaller, gentler massage therapy device, Theragun’s newest massage gun is its first FDA registered medical device that combines percussive massage with haptics, heart rate sensor and breathwork for mindfulness in moments. $299 $249 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $250 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

